Rajasthan farmers fear wheat losses as February temperatures surge 5-6°C above normal

In the agricultural districts of Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, unseasonal heat in the second half of February has left farmers anxious.

Maximum temperatures have risen five to six degrees Celsius above normal. Hanumangarh recorded 29 degrees Celsius (°C), Sangaria 28.2°C and Sri Ganganagar 30.4°C in recent days. Standing rabi crops are now facing untimely heat, and concern is spreading through villages often described as the “food basket of Rajasthan”.

Raghuveer Singh, a farmer from Lambi Dhab village in Hanumangarh district, says if temperatures continue to climb, the rabi crops will suffer. He is particularly worried about wheat. He has sown wheat on 11 of his 13 bighas of land and fodder on the remaining two.

The wheat crop is currently in the milky stage, when grain formation begins. “The weather should have been normal at this time,” he said, but rising temperatures have made him anxious.

Wheat most at risk

Across Hanumangarh and Sri Ganganagar districts, 714,680 hectares have been sown with rabi crops. Wheat and mustard account for the largest share, with wheat alone covering 480,900 hectares.

Agricultural experts warn that such a sharp temperature rise over a vast area could have serious consequences.

Anoop Kumar, principal scientist at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sangaria, said the rising heat is harmful, particularly for wheat. Mustard may also face losses, but wheat is likely to be more affected. “These crops are still in their early stages, and the grain formation process is just beginning,” he explained.

Gurcharan Singh, a farmer from Meharwala village, echoes those concerns. He has sown mustard on nine bighas and wheat on four. He says normal weather is needed for at least a month, yet temperatures are increasing suddenly.

Surjeet Bishnoi, joint director of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Sri Ganganagar, said above-normal temperatures can cause premature ripening. While mustard has largely reached maturity and may escape major damage, wheat and barley are in the milky stage. If temperatures continue to rise, grains could shrink, reducing overall production.

Irrigation shortfall adds to pressure

The Agriculture Department says irrigation is the only immediate relief available. Watering crops can help mitigate heat stress, Bishnoi said. But many farmers are unable to afford irrigation.

A severe shortage of canal water has left most canals closed. At a farmers’ meeting in Sri Ganganagar organised by the United Kisan Sangharsh Morcha and chaired by Dilbag Singh, growers said the Gang Canal Project area requires at least 1,500 cusecs of water to sustain crops. Currently, only 970 cusecs are available, leaving just three of the project’s 23 canals operational.

Advocate Subhash Sehgal, spokesperson for the Samyukta Kisan Sangharsh Morcha, says water was diverted from the old Bikaner Canal to the Gang Canal Project to reline the Ferozepur feeder. Farmers were promised 1,500 cusecs of supply but, he says, have not received that volume even for a single day since January 21.

“With no water for irrigation and temperatures continuously rising, crop failure seems certain,” he said. Farmers have announced plans to block roads in Sri Ganganagar and Padampur tehsils on February 20 to demand adequate water supply.

Lessons from recent years

This is not the first time the region has seen such February heat. Over the past five years, sharp temperature swings have become common.

In 2022, intense heat severely affected the wheat crop. Grains became light and small, and average yields fell from 12-16 quintals per acre to 6-9 quintals. Straw production also declined. While straw had been available for Rs 200 per quintal in 2021, in 2022 it was difficult to find even at Rs 1,000 per quintal, creating hardship for livestock farmers.

Temperature records from the Sangaria institute illustrate the trend. In 2022, the maximum rose from 23.2°C on January 31 to 41.3°C by March 28. Similar spikes were recorded in 2023 and 2024. In 2026, temperatures reached 30.4°C by February 15.

Sri Ganganagar has seen comparable patterns. In 2022, temperatures climbed to over 41°C by late March. In 2026, readings of 21.4°C on 1 February, 25.7°C on 10 February and 30.4°C on 15 February have already been recorded.

Kumar said this pattern is linked to climate change. Weather uncertainty has increased over recent years, and such fluctuations are no longer rare events. “These temperature swings are gradually becoming the norm,” he said.