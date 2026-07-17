“Return of so many people to farming is a failure of labour market”

RS: Was COVID-19 responsible for this reversal?

SM: No, the problem had started earlier. The pace of movement out of agriculture began to slow after 2017-18. During COVID-19 pandemic, employment in industry, construction and services declined, forcing millions of people to return to villages. Agriculture became their last resort. COVID-19 was an immediate trigger, but the underlying problem is the economy’s inability to generate enough jobs. During COVID-19, agriculture did prevent people from going hungry, and that is its social role. But this should not be mistaken for an economic success. The amount of farmland did not increase, resources did not increase, and there was no extraordinary improvement in productivity. If more people depend on the same resources, income gets divided.

Around 45-46 per cent of the workforce is employed in agriculture, while the sector contributes only about 16 per cent to GDP. This means that a very large share of the population remains trapped in a relatively low-income sector. Unless this imbalance is corrected, both income and productivity will remain constrained. Workers always move towards better incomes. If they begin moving in the opposite direction, it means the rest of the economy is not performing as it should; industry, manufacturing and services were not creating sufficient opportunities. No one leaves better-paying jobs and better opportunities to return to farming voluntarily. When employment in industry, construction and services declines, agriculture acts as a safety net. That is why it is more appropriate to describe this phenomenon as reverse structural transformation.