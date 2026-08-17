Russia is cutting off Ukraine’s grain exports again, threatening a critical harvest and global food security

Russia’s renewed Black Sea blockade is crippling Ukraine’s grain exports, threatening a 60‑million‑tonne harvest and global food security.
With over 90% of farm goods shipped by sea, strikes on cargo vessels have halted traffic, slashed export forecasts, and risk broken contracts, lost tax revenue, and storage shortages.
Meanwhile, Ukraine scrambles for costly land routes via EU neighbours.
While the world’s attention is fixated on the United States blockade of Iranian ports and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, Russia has been subjecting Ukraine to a blockade of its own in the Black Sea, imperilling Ukraine’s summer grain harvest.
Ukraine is the of sunflower seeds and sunflower oil (50 per cent of the global supply), the third-largest exporter of barley (18 per cent), the fourth-largest for corn (16 per cent), and the fifth-largest for wheat (12 per cent).
Russian forces since June, killing more than 30 civilians. This included a strike on a ship off the coast of Odesa on July 19, which . After this attack, to Ukrainian seaports.
Ukraine has retaliated with its own attacks on Russia’s Black Sea ports, including one this week on , which is home to Russia’s Black Sea naval fleet.
Early Friday, Reuters reported that to halt attacks on civilian targets in the Black Sea, as concerns for global grain supplies begin to mount.
More than are exported via Black Sea ports. The blockade of Ukraine’s ports has already been devastating for the country’s farmers.
According to one economist, the blockade could cost the country around by the end of the year.
Ukraine expects a grain harvest of about . But Agriculture Minister Taras Vysotsky the grain export forecast will only be around 38-40 million tonnes for the 2026–27 fiscal year, a 12 per cent drop from previous estimates.
a domino effect. Once this year’s harvest is completed in the next few weeks, it will be impossible to find enough storage facilities for the crops. Delays in exports will also mean broken contracts with foreign buyers. This will mean less money going to farmers and delays in tax payments to the government.
Beyond causing damage to the Ukrainian state and local budgets, Russia of aiming to supplant Ukraine as the global leader in many agricultural exports – this is a key strategy behind its actions.
Russian attempts to weaponise Ukraine’s food exports also have historical parallels. After Ukraine became part of the Soviet Union in the 1920s, Soviet leaders used food as a political and economic weapon to subjugate Ukraine’s population, causing the mass famine in 1932–33 known as .
The current situation is similar to the blockade Russia at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. Back then, the United Nations and Turkey were able to broker a temporary deal between Ukraine and Russia, the , to allow shipping to resume. Russia a year later.
The situation is not as critical as it was then, at least not yet. Ukraine’s agricultural sector has some the current crisis.
To support Ukrainian farmers in response to the renewed blockade, Ukraine’s government has approved an and is seeking additional .
Also, this week, the Ukrainian government held on expanding alternative export routes. However, exporting grain through Poland led to in 2023 who were concerned about cheaper Ukrainian grain flooding the Polish market. Poland subsequently imposed a ban on Ukrainian grain.
Another option is to ship exports through the Romanian port of , as well as through Hungary and Moldova. Moldova said this week it would to transit through its country by the end of the year.
Moving grain by rail or road, though, is much more expensive than by sea. are also posing a problem.
The ball now appears to be in Russia’s court, with Ukraine’s offer of a truce on Black Sea attacks. Russia’s own grain exports in August compared to previous years, due to disruptions in the Black and Azov seas.
The naval blockade is already causing significant disruptions to global markets, as well. If Russia does not agree, the situation will become much more critical – not only for Ukraine but also regional and global food security.
, Mykola Zerov Fellow in Ukrainian Studies, Senior Research Fellow, School of Historical and Philosophical Studies,
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