Scientists may have found an answer to dreaded Panama disease in bananas

The banana, the world’s most popular and most consumed fruit, has finally found an edge over its dreaded nemesis, the Panama disease.

Most exported bananas belong to a single variety, the Cavendish. But this lack of genetic variation makes the crop vulnerable. Fusarium wilt — also known as Panama disease — is a destructive soil-borne disease which impacts farmed Cavendish bananas worldwide through its virulent Race 4 strains.

The disease causes the banana plant to wilt and kills it, leaving residue in the soil to infect future crops.

Now, two scientists — Andrew Chen and Elizabeth Aitken — and their team from The University of Queensland in Australia have identified the genomic region that controls resistance to Fusarium wilt Sub Tropical Race 4 (STR4), according to a statement by the university.

The research

In a project that took five years to complete, the research team used a combination of forward genetics (population development and disease screening), genome sequencing and bulked segregant analysis, the statement noted.

“We’ve located the source of STR4 resistance in Calcutta 4 which is a highly fertile wild diploid banana by crossing it with susceptible bananas from a different subspecies of the diploid banana group,” said Chen.