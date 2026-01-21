Agriculture

Serving up sweet success

Jaggery units in western Uttar Pradesh work round the clock in winter to manufacture the sugar
Serving up sweet success
Uttar Pradesh is the sugar hub of India, supplying over 40 per cent of India’s sugar cane.Illustration: Sorit Gupto/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

It is winter and the time for jaggery production in western Uttar Pradesh. The state’s fertile plains contribute over 40 per cent of India’s sugar cane.

Sugar mills are located in the western part of the state, with districts like Lakhimpur Kheri and Bijnor being hubs.

Serving up sweet success
Alongside sugar mills, western Uttar Pradesh also is home to a significant jaggery sector.Illustration: Sorit Gupto/CSE

Alongside sugar mills, western Uttar Pradesh also is home to a significant jaggery sector, with licensed as well as unlicensed crushers located in the region.

Serving up sweet success
Jaggery units primarily operate during winters during the sugarcane crushing season. Illustration: Sorit Gupto/CSE

Jaggery units primarily operate during the sugarcane crushing season, which runs from October to February/early March, coinciding with winter. That is when sugarcane quality is best and demand for this traditional sweetener increases.

Uttar Pradesh
Sugarcane
jaggery

Related Photo

No stories found.
Click here to subscribe our daily bulletin
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in