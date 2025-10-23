Small farmers need $443 bn a year to adapt — less than what’s spent on harmful farm subsidies

“This isn’t charity — it’s an investment in global food security,” said Elizabeth Nsimadala, president of the Eastern Africa Farmers Federation, which represents 25 million producers. “Smallholders produce half the world’s food and are central to global supply chains. Investing in their adaptation benefits everyone.”

Finance gap at heart of COP30

The release comes as adaptation takes centre stage at COP30, where governments are expected to finalise indicators for the Global Goal on Adaptation and discuss a new global climate-finance roadmap. However, current indicators do not track finance flows to smallholders, raising concerns that family farmers could again be sidelined.

The analysis highlighted stark inequities in existing funding flows. In 2021, only $1.59 billion in climate finance reached smallholder farmers and rural communities worldwide. Farmers themselves collectively spent $368 billion of their own income — up to 40 per cent of their yearly earnings — on adaptive measures such as better irrigation, soil conservation and crop diversification.

“Investing in smallholders is not only an economic necessity but an ecological imperative,” said Thales Mendonça, an agroforestry farmer from southern Brazil and representative of the Inter-Continental Network of Organic Farmer Organisations. “We are pioneering agroecological practices that restore nature’s safety net. Supporting this work is the fastest route from scarcity to abundance.”

Redirecting money

The report urged governments to repurpose harmful agricultural subsidies, reform international financial institutions and explore fairer taxation to mobilise the needed funds. The $443 billion annual investment would be less than a third of what developing countries spent on debt servicing ($1.4 trillion in 2023) and equivalent to one-quarter of the annual revenues of the 25 largest food companies.

Mobilising finance for smallholder adaptation