Small farms, big climate gains: ICAR study shows how agroforestry can be a powerful climate tool

Agroforestry on small family farms can play a powerful role in climate mitigation while strengthening rural livelihoods, showed a nine-year study from eastern India by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) scientists.

One-acre farms under agroforestry sequestered up to 154.5 megagrams (Mg) of carbon dioxide equivalent over nine years, while maintaining food production and generating substantial income for farming families.

In 2015, scientists from the ICAR’s Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation in Dehradun and Koraput worked directly with 15 farmers in Odisha’s Eastern Ghats region to set up a one-acre agroforestry model on their fields, integrating trees with existing crops.

The long-term study published in Frontiers in Agronomy journal found that carefully designed agroforestry systems on just one acre of land can act as significant carbon sinks, improve soil health, and generate steady income for smallholder households.

The Eastern Ghats region faces mounting pressures from climate variability, including erratic monsoons and intense rainfall events that have disrupted agriculture and increased crop failures. This degradation has deepened food insecurity and livelihood vulnerability among tribal communities, creating urgent demand for sustainable land-use solutions.

The researchers highlighted that in this scenario, agroforestry-based ‘eco-village’ models that integrates trees, crops, and livestock to ensure food, nutrition, and livelihood security while enhancing carbon sequestration, are increasingly being adopted in rural areas.

Slope position drives carbon performance

The team, also including scientists from Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology and members from non-profit Agragamee, selected 12 locally common tree species based on their suitability to Odisha’s climate, economic value for farmers, and ecological benefits, and then tracked their growth, biomass and carbon storage over time.

These were planted across three villages — Maligaon, Durukhal, and Dandabad — in Odisha’s Rayagada district.

The researchers found that carbon gains were closely linked to tree species selection and planting design. Fruit and multipurpose trees such as cashew and mango contributed significantly to above-ground biomass, while species like Simarouba glauca and Cassia siamea added to long-term carbon storage.

Farms located on lower slopes, which retain more moisture and nutrients, recorded the highest carbon stocks, while upper slope plots showed comparatively lower sequestration due to erosion and runoff losses.

Bottom slopes exhibited the highest tree density at 82 trees per acre, with trees averaging 4.27 metres in height and crown spread of 4.5 metres. These favourable conditions translated to carbon sequestration of 73.1 Mg CO2 per acre.

In contrast, upper slope areas showed slower growth and lower carbon storage due to harsher microclimates and runoff losses, sequestering just 27.2 Mg CO2 per acre.

The researchers explained that bottom slopes benefit from natural accumulation of soil moisture and organic matter through water runoff from higher elevations. This creates a more supportive environment for tree establishment and long-term growth, making lower slope areas particularly valuable for carbon-focused agroforestry interventions.

Species selection matters for farm economics

The one-acre agroforestry model demonstrated that climate action and livelihood security can advance together.

Among the 12 species tested, cashew (Anacardium occidentale) and mango (Mangifera indica) emerged as dual-purpose champions, combining strong carbon sequestration with economic returns.

Farmers across the three study villages earned between Rs 110,000 and Rs 113,000 annually from their integrated farms, with income streams diversified across fruit trees, food crops, and vegetables.

Mango emerged as a key income generator, with yields reaching 26.4 quintals per farmer in Durukhal village and 26.2 quintals in Maligaon. Cashew production remained stable at 4.4-4.6 quintals per farmer across all three villages. Importantly, the integration of trees did not compromise staple crop productivity; farmers continued harvesting vegetables, millets, paddy, and pulses without significant yield reductions.

Carbon credits

Beyond immediate farm income, the study calculated potential carbon credit revenue based on current voluntary market rates of approximately $20 per megagram of CO2.

Under this framework, the total carbon sequestration of 154.5 Mg CO2 per acre over nine years could generate Rs 256,437 in carbon credits, though researchers cautioned that actual returns would depend on market demand, verification costs, and successful registration under recognised carbon standards.

The farms also released 112.4 Mg of oxygen per acre over the study period, providing ecosystem services that extend beyond carbon accounting.

The findings align with India’s climate commitments under the Paris Agreement, which target sequestering 2.5-3.0 billion tonnes of carbon. The study shows that scaling such models of smallholder-led agroforestry along similar regions facing land, can contribute meaningfully to climate mitigation while strengthening farm incomes and resilience.