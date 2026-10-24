Soil is the next Gold!

But the question is if this is really what the soil needs. My colleagues did an analysis of the 13 million soil health cards produced between 2023-2025; correlating the fertilizer usage to the nutrient quality. We found that despite this heavy dosage and a 20 per cent increased usage of chemical fertilizers in the country, soils remained severely nitrogen and other macro and micro-nutrient deficient. This declining soil health is in turn adding to the crisis of higher inputs, higher costs to farmers and lower returns.

This is where we need to understand living life below the soil. The reason these soil organisms – microbiota like bacteria, fungi, algae to microfauna like protozoa and macrofauna like earthworms or beetles are important is because they work the soil to improve its ability to absorb nutrients; for plants to grow and increase yield – pretty much like our gut. Also, like our gut, the diversity of micro-organisms, depends on the diversity of crops that are grown. We need ways to monitor the biological health of soil so that we do not discount the wealth below our feet.

But this is not all. We know that soils are one of the world’s largest reservoirs of carbon and given the fact that we have run out of time to mitigate greenhouse emissions, we need ways to enhance this ability of soils to sequester carbon – like plants and trees take it out of the atmosphere to make food. The question is how this will be mobilized and this again, brings us to the science of soils and the fact that this army of living micro-organisms makes this work.

What is also emerging is that while the measurement of soil organic carbon is important, but it is only a proxy of soil’s biological health. This is because soil organic carbon measures both living (active) and dead (inert) carbon, but biological health is about active carbon. India’s 13 million soil health cards also revealed that roughly 50 per cent of samples tested were low in organic soil carbon – and we do not even measure the life within.

All in all this tells us how little we know and how we need to celebrate life’s little creatures that make it work. We need new science for new life.