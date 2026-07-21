Sonepat transplants paddy in earnest, as monsoon returns

Paddy sowing this Kharif season is facing significant challenges due to uneven rainfall and drought-like conditions in critical growing belts like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Monsoon deficits have hit over 300 districts, severely affecting key rice-producing areas along the Ganga basin. Total Kharif planting has been reported up to 16 per cent lower than at the same point in previous years, placing stress on irrigation and farming costs.