Super El Nino is here: Can India save its crops?

El Nino is officially here. This tropical Pacific warming usually affects India’s rainfall pattern. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also confirmed there is a 60 per cent chance of a deficient monsoon season. This translates to lesser rainfall during the ongoing Kharif season.

Simply put, this has the potential to affect our agricultural yields and food supply. So, how is the Indian government preparing to face the consequences of a Super El Nino?

In the wake of this deficient and delayed southwest monsoon, the union government has placed 150 to 200 districts on priority watch. What does this mean on ground and is this enough to tackle the potential crisis?