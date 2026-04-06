Sweet potato may be a neglected crop elsewhere; but its cultivation remains a significant part of agriculture in India’s rainfed and tribal regions

In the remote hills of Swabhiman Anchal in southern Odisha’s Malkangiri district, sweet potato quietly anchors the livelihoods of an entire village. In Salgamput, a small tribal settlement under Panasput panchayat in the Chitrakonda block, the humble tuber ensures food security, nutrition and boost income for communities.
Locally known as Munduru Konda, sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) has long been a staple for the villagers, most of whom belong to the Paraja and Kondh tribal communities. Salgamput, with just 18 households, relies largely on rainfed agriculture for its livelihood. For generations, families here have grown sweet potatoes on upland fields, passing down the practice from one generation to the next. “Our grandparents have cultivated sweet potatoes for years. We follow the same traditions,” said farmer Raju Hantal. “It ensures that our families always have food, even when other crops fail.”
The villagers trace their settlement to a migration nearly 70 years ago from neighbouring Koraput district. Over time, they resettled in Chitrakonda block and built a farming system that blends traditional crops with forest-based livelihoods. Today, Salgamput has about 100 acres of cultivable land, of which nearly 20 acres are devoted to sweet potato cultivation each year. Farmers also grow paddy, millets, pulses and oilseeds as rainfed crops, while forest produce supplements food and income during lean seasons.
Sweet potato fits well into the village’s farming cycle. The crop grows twice a year and typically takes about four months to mature. Farmers plant it during the kharif season at the onset of the monsoon, harvesting it once the rains recede. A second crop is cultivated during winter in fields that retain moisture, with harvest taking place in summer.
The villagers primarily grow red and white varieties suited to the local soil and climate. Unlike other cash crops, sweet potato requires minimal external inputs, making it well suited to the region’s rainfed conditions. “For us, sweet potato is a low-input and less labour-intensive crop,” said Ramachandran Khila. “Earlier we used to plant vines saved from the previous harvest, but sometimes that reduced productivity. Now, with better planting material, the crop performs much better.”
Sweet potato cultivation in Salgamput largely follows traditional organic practices refined over generations. Farmers begin by ploughing the land and applying cow dung manure. Around 10 tonnes of dry cow dung is applied for one acre of land to improve soil fertility. After sun-drying the field for a week, the land is ploughed again to mix the manure thoroughly before ridges are prepared for planting.
Farmers maintain a spacing of about three feet between rows and 30 cm between plants and apply vermicompost near the vines during sowing. Rainfall supports crop establishment during the monsoon, while winter crops require initial irrigation. Tubers begin forming after 70-75 days. Harvested sweet potatoes are traditionally stored for up to two to three months using paddy husk to maintain quality.
Sweet potatoes play a vital role in household food security. Rich in carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, it provides a steady source of energy for families engaged in physically demanding farm work. In Salgamput, the tuber is eaten in several ways, roasted over open fires, boiled, eaten raw or cooked in traditional recipes that reflect the village’s culinary heritage.
Some of the traditional dishes include Munduru Kanda Je Jhudunga, Munduru Kanda Je Biri and Jhata Semi Je Munduru Kanda, preparations that combine sweet potato with locally available ingredients. To ensure year-round availability, villagers also prepare a traditional preserved food known as “Badhi.” The process involves cutting sweet potatoes into pieces, partially boiling them and then sun-drying the slices before storing them for later use. “This helps us keep sweet potatoes for a longer duration,” said Dhaimati Hantal, a farmer in the village. “Sweet potato is one of our major foods during lean periods.”
The crop is also integrated into the village’s farming system in other ways. Leaves and vines are used as cattle feed, while tender leaves are sometimes cooked as leafy vegetables, ensuring that almost every part of the plant is utilised.
While most of the harvest is consumed locally, surplus produce is sold in nearby weekly markets such as Panasput and Darlabedha. Farmers also sell directly in neighbouring villages. In many cases, traditional barter practices continue. Sweet potatoes are exchanged for ragi, little millet, pulses, and vegetables. This traditional barter system often helps maintain dietary diversity and strengthen ties among the communities.
In recent years, sweet potato cultivation in the region has received institutional support through a pilot initiative titled “Revival and Sustainable Intensification of Forgotten Food and Neglected Crops in Odisha.” The programme was launched in 2024 and implemented by Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN) with the support of the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Government of Odisha. The programme focuses on strengthening indigenous climate resilient crops that are often overlooked in mainstream agriculture.
As part of the initiative, a sweet potato seed production demonstration field of three acres was established in Darlabedha village in Chitrakonda to ensure the availability of healthy planting material. The field now produces quality sweet potato vines that are supplied to farmers in Salgamput and its neighbouring villages such as Kusumput, Mutluguda and Purlubandh.
“Good quality vines make a big difference,” said Sadhuram Hantal, a farmer in the village. “The vines we receive now are healthy and disease-free. Pest problems are lower and yields are better. Many farmers in our area are showing interest in cultivating this crop.”
The project team of WASSAN, the facilitating NGO promoting neglected crops, have provided technical guidance to farmers on field preparation, crop spacing, pest management and post-harvest handling. According to farmers, these improvements and timely extension services have helped increase productivity while maintaining traditional cultivation practices. “The guidance has reduced losses and improved our harvest,” said Bhagirathi Khara, another farmer in the village. “With better quality produce, we also get better prices in the market.”
Each farmer cultivates sweet potatoes on about 2 acres of land. On average, around 10 quintals are harvested per acre. The produce is sold in local weekly markets at approximately Rs. 30-35 per kilogram. For Salgamput’s residents, sweet potato cultivation represents a resilient livelihood system shaped by generations of indigenous knowledge.
Sweet potato cultivation remains a significant part of agriculture, especially in rainfed and tribal regions. India produces about 1.3 million tonnes of sweet potato annually, ranking among the world’s top ten producers, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization.
Odisha is one of the leading producers, contributing nearly 25–30 percent of national output. The state produces around 335,000 tonnes annually from about 34,000 hectares, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The crop is widely cultivated in upland and rainfed districts, where its short crop cycle and ability to grow in marginal soils make it an important food and income source for small and tribal farmers.
Research highlights the dual role of Sweet potato as a nutrient-dense food and climate-resilient crop. Studies show that orange-fleshed varieties contain high levels of β-carotene, and consuming 100–150 grams daily can meet most vitamin A requirements, helping reduce vitamin-A deficiency and improve maternal and child nutrition.
Meanwhile, agronomic research finds that sweet potato can tolerate drought and poor soils, and produce high yields per unit area, making it suitable for smallholder farming in climate-stressed regions. Rising atmospheric carbon dioxide may even increase storage-root yields by 46–75 percent, suggesting strong potential amid climate change.
Rasmi Ranjan Sahoo works as a Program Officer for Watershed Support Services and Activities Network (WASSAN), in Malkangiri, Odisha
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth