Sweet potato may be a neglected crop elsewhere; but its cultivation remains a significant part of agriculture in India’s rainfed and tribal regions

In the remote hills of Swabhiman Anchal in southern Odisha’s Malkangiri district, sweet potato quietly anchors the livelihoods of an entire village. In Salgamput, a small tribal settlement under Panasput panchayat in the Chitrakonda block, the humble tuber ensures food security, nutrition and boost income for communities.

Locally known as Munduru Konda, sweet potato (Ipomoea batatas) has long been a staple for the villagers, most of whom belong to the Paraja and Kondh tribal communities. Salgamput, with just 18 households, relies largely on rainfed agriculture for its livelihood. For generations, families here have grown sweet potatoes on upland fields, passing down the practice from one generation to the next. “Our grandparents have cultivated sweet potatoes for years. We follow the same traditions,” said farmer Raju Hantal. “It ensures that our families always have food, even when other crops fail.”

The villagers trace their settlement to a migration nearly 70 years ago from neighbouring Koraput district. Over time, they resettled in Chitrakonda block and built a farming system that blends traditional crops with forest-based livelihoods. Today, Salgamput has about 100 acres of cultivable land, of which nearly 20 acres are devoted to sweet potato cultivation each year. Farmers also grow paddy, millets, pulses and oilseeds as rainfed crops, while forest produce supplements food and income during lean seasons.

A crop for every season

Sweet potato fits well into the village’s farming cycle. The crop grows twice a year and typically takes about four months to mature. Farmers plant it during the kharif season at the onset of the monsoon, harvesting it once the rains recede. A second crop is cultivated during winter in fields that retain moisture, with harvest taking place in summer.

The villagers primarily grow red and white varieties suited to the local soil and climate. Unlike other cash crops, sweet potato requires minimal external inputs, making it well suited to the region’s rainfed conditions. “For us, sweet potato is a low-input and less labour-intensive crop,” said Ramachandran Khila. “Earlier we used to plant vines saved from the previous harvest, but sometimes that reduced productivity. Now, with better planting material, the crop performs much better.”

Sweet potato cultivation in Salgamput largely follows traditional organic practices refined over generations. Farmers begin by ploughing the land and applying cow dung manure. Around 10 tonnes of dry cow dung is applied for one acre of land to improve soil fertility. After sun-drying the field for a week, the land is ploughed again to mix the manure thoroughly before ridges are prepared for planting.

Farmers maintain a spacing of about three feet between rows and 30 cm between plants and apply vermicompost near the vines during sowing. Rainfall supports crop establishment during the monsoon, while winter crops require initial irrigation. Tubers begin forming after 70-75 days. Harvested sweet potatoes are traditionally stored for up to two to three months using paddy husk to maintain quality.

A buffer against hunger

Sweet potatoes play a vital role in household food security. Rich in carbohydrates, vitamins and minerals, it provides a steady source of energy for families engaged in physically demanding farm work. In Salgamput, the tuber is eaten in several ways, roasted over open fires, boiled, eaten raw or cooked in traditional recipes that reflect the village’s culinary heritage.