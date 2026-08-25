Tamil Nadu drops plans for Chennai’s second airport at Parandur after resistance from farmers

For the farmers of Ekanapuram village in Tamil Nadu’s Kanchipuram district, the announcement came after years of waiting, protesting and refusing to surrender. On August 24, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay told the Assembly that his government was abandoning the proposed greenfield airport at Parandur in the heart of Ekanapuram because it would affect agricultural land and disrupt the livelihoods of thousands of farmers and residents. The government will now look for a location for Chennai’s much needed second airport.

Parandur is about 60-70 km west of state capital Chennai, in the rural belt between Kanchipuram and Sriperumbudur. The previous Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government selected it in 2022 for an airport estimated at around Rs 27,000 crore. It was meant to supplement Chennai’s existing airport at Meenambakkam, which is already handling about 30 million passengers a year. The airport was planned with two runways and an eventual capacity of up to 100 million passengers.

But for people living at Parandur, the project meant something very different.

A living landscape

The proposed airport covered more than 5,000 acres across 13 villages. A substantial part was fertile agricultural land, much of it capable of supporting multiple crops.

More than a quarter of the proposed site consisted of water bodies and irrigation structures. The Kamban Canal, an old water channel, was an important part of the local drainage and irrigation system. Farmers argued that its destruction would affect a wider chain of lakes and agricultural lands.