The fossilised ICAR needs to be shaken up

The actual breakthrough came in April last year when results of the field trials were released on April 23, during a field meeting of the National Council for Rapeseed Yield Improvement and the apex Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS). At a demonstration field spanning 400 hectares in Suichuan County, a triple-crop system of rice-rice-rapeseed using the new variety Zhongyu Zao (Early) No. 1 gave record yields. The objective of listing some of these details here is to illustrate the comprehensive way that China tackled the rapeseed project—evidenced from the number of institutes involved in the research—and to emphasise the need for young blood in missions of this nature. Another important point is the scientific credentials and eminence of the team leader. The project was headed by Wang Hanzhong, a rapeseed genetics and breeding engineer, who is also vice president of CAAS.

Sadly, ICAR has neither the depth nor the diverse expertise that China pulls in for priority research projects. Lethargy and a hierarchical structure have made meaningful research in ICAR almost impossible because no performance audits have been undertaken. And attempts to reform its functioning have always been stonewalled by a clique of powerful scientists who control it tandem with the bureaucracy (see ‘Science under siege’, Down To Earth, 16-31 October, 2013).

Never before has India needed a sharp research focus and strategy to revitalise its agriculture than now, in the face of increasing vulnerability from climate fluctuations and soil challenges. The oilseed sector, in particular, needs urgent attention because imports are ballooning to unsustainable levels. The Prime Minister needs to do more than just call on the people to reduce their consumption of cooking oil. That simply will not work because a large swathe of the population is unable to afford cooking oil, much less splurge on it. But consumption is certainly rising. Over the past 11 years, India’s vegetable oil imports doubled—from 7.9 million tonnes in 2013-14 to 16.4 million tonnes in 2024- 25. In value terms, the surge has been sharper, rising from US $7.2 billion to $20.8 billion, owing in part to a rupee in constant decline.

Narendra Modi needs to emulate what Rajiv Gandhi did in the 1980s. He set up a Technology Mission on Oilseeds and drew together technocrats and domain experts and gave a mandate to scientists and bureaucrats to put together a strategy to make India self-sufficient in vegetable oil. Imports at the time were around $1 billion annually. Steered by the legendary Verghese Kurien, who headed the National Dairy Development Board, and others like Sam Pitroda, a technocrat, Rajiv Gandhi pulled off the impossible. For the first and only time, India became self-sufficient in cooking oil, a fact that was acknowledged last year by the government. By 1990, instead of importing oil, India was exporting oilcakes worth $600 million a year. The turnaround was achieved primarily by using high-yielding varieties of oilseeds, applying the right management methods, strictly calibrating the market and giving small farmers some support. As Kurien recounted later, this was a critical aspect, trying to restructure the marketing system to ensure the small producer was not fleeced by intermediaries or oil kings.

The Modi government has launched its own National Mission on Edible Oils-Oilseeds (NMEO-Oilseeds) with the same objective of achieving self-reliance in oilseeds by 2030-31. It could do well by following the largeness of vision that Rajiv Gandhi showed. Can it keep the farmer, and not the trader, at the centre of the project?