The garlic fields of Indore

Indore, and indeed much of Madhya Pradesh, is known for the fine quality of garlic that it produces. Madhya Pradesh contributes over 63 per cent of the nation’s total output.

Across Madhya Pradesh, Mandsaur, Neemuch, and Ratlam have emerged as key hubs of cultivating garlic. These areas have all the conditions required for cultivating good quality garlic: fertile loamy, well-drained soil, and moderate temperatures.