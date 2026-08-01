The grain the horses found

Western Odisha has long learnt to live with uncertainty.

Nuapada district, once part of the undivided Kalahandi district and bordering Chhattisgarh, is among Odisha's most drought-prone regions. Much of its agriculture depends on the monsoon, while irrigation remains limited, especially in the uplands where many smallholder and Adivasi communities cultivate their fields. Recurrent droughts, crop failures and agrarian distress have shaped both livelihoods and local memory for generations.

In this dry landscape grows Gurji, a traditional landrace of little millet (Panicum sumatrense). The tiny grain matures early, requires very little water and thrives on poor, rocky uplands where paddy often fails. Rich in fibre and minerals, Gurji has long been cooked as porridge, pitha and other traditional dishes. Once a staple in many households, it is now cultivated in only few villages, overshadowed by rice and other commercial crops.

Yet the grain survives through a story.

Across villages in the erstwhile princely state of Khariar, elders still recount a folk tale about how Gurji first entered people’s lives. One such version was narrated to us by local historian Jaysingh Chinna, who has documented the region’s oral traditions over the years. Like many oral narratives, the story preserves something deeper than historical fact: a memory of how people learnt by closely observing nature.

The king who learnt from his horses

Long before roads entered the forests of Khariar, the local king was known for his magnificent horses. Every morning, before attending his royal court, he rode deep into the forests on his favourite white stallion. While the horses grazed, he wandered through the woodland, admiring the landscape that sustained his kingdom.

One summer, after weeks without rain, the king travelled farther than usual.

Streams had shrunk to narrow channels. Dry leaves crunched beneath his feet. Even the forest seemed unusually quiet.

Resting beneath a towering sal tree, the king noticed an unusual sight.

His horses had gathered around a slender wild plant topped with tiny golden seed heads, feeding on it eagerly.

He rose to take a closer look.

He plucked a seed head, rubbed the grains between his palms, blew away the husk and tasted them. The tiny seeds were mildly sweet with a pleasant nutty flavour unlike anything grown in his kingdom.

He collected the seeds and ordered them to be cultivated in the royal stables. The grain proved to be excellent fodder. The horses remained healthy and strong, and before long it was being grown across the kingdom to feed the royal cavalry.

Years later, another crisis arrived.

The monsoon failed. Rice fields cracked beneath the scorching sun. Ponds dried up, harvests collapsed and hunger spread across the villages.

According to the folktale, an elderly keeper of the royal stables reminded the king about the hardy grain his horses had once discovered.