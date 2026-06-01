The next phase of India’s agricultural transformation must be export-oriented, standards-driven, and value-chain centric

Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, and agri-tech platforms can play a transformative role here. Aggregation at the producer level not only improves bargaining power but also facilitates standardisation, contract farming, digital traceability, and certification compliance. Strengthening linkages between farmers and food processing industries is equally important, especially for high-value exports such as fruits, vegetables, marine products, spices, dairy, and organic produce.

However, stronger value chains alone are insufficient if market access barriers continue to constrain exports. Increasingly, global trade barriers are shifting away from tariffs toward non-tariff measures, particularly Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) regulations and Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT). These standards govern pesticide residues, food safety, animal and plant health, packaging norms, traceability, and sustainability practices.

For Indian exporters, SPS compliance has emerged as one of the most critical bottlenecks. Studies indicate that SPS notifications and trade-related standards can significantly reduce agricultural exports from developing economies by increasing compliance costs and uncertainty. Export consignments from India have periodically faced rejections in advanced markets due to issues relating to residue levels, contamination, or documentation gaps. Such incidents not only cause immediate economic losses but also affect long-term credibility in international markets.

The problem is not that standards are unnecessary. On the contrary, food safety and biosecurity are legitimate global concerns. The issue is that India’s compliance ecosystem remains uneven across regions and commodities. Many small and medium exporters lack access to internationally accredited laboratories, real-time testing facilities, traceability systems, and technical advisory support. Compliance is often treated as an end-stage formality rather than being embedded throughout the value chain.