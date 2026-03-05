The Sunita Narain Show: Why we need to scale up India’s dairy cooperative model

Today, India produces a quarter of the world’s milk, making it the largest producer globally. The Economic Survey 2025-26 notes that India’s livestock sector has grown by 7 per cent over the past decade, second only to fishing and aquaculture. This output does not come from a handful of corporate giants, but millions of households engaged in dairying—like the women from the Rajasthan village. We have to thank the late Verghese Kurien, ‘India’s milk man’ for taking this vision to reality. But we have to also thank the millions of women and men who are part of this enterprise; bringing milk to our homes.

This model is unique, as it directly puts money in the hands of people allowing them to invest in their well-being and becoming consumers—of the increased milk produced.

