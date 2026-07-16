These are the 111 districts the government flagged as vulnerable to El Niño 2026 — and 69 are already rainfall deficient

Monsoon gap hits sowing

The agriculture ministry and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research identified the districts on the basis of two overlapping vulnerabilities: a weak monsoon forecast by the India Meteorological Department and irrigation coverage below 25 per cent. This means farmers in these areas have limited options if rainfall fails.

The impact is already visible in sowing data.

As of July 10, kharif sowing across India stood at 53.13 million hectares, compared with 63.27 million hectares by the same date last year. That is a shortfall of 10.14 million hectares, or 16 per cent less than the corresponding period in 2025.

The rainfall deficit is starkest in Longleng district of Nagaland. The district has received just 0.2 millimetres of rain since June 1, against a seasonal normal of 439.7 millimetres — a shortfall of 99 per cent, the worst among all high-priority districts.

Other severely affected districts include Zunheboto and Tuensang in Nagaland, Ramanagara in Karnataka and Nandurbar in Maharashtra, all of which face heightened risk of drought-related distress.

Of the 12 districts that have recorded ‘large deficient’ rainfall, Nagaland accounts for three, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam account for two each, while Manipur, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Chhattisgarh have one district each.

In six states and Union territories — Meghalaya, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Manipur, Mizoram and Puducherry — every high-priority district on the list has received below-normal rainfall, including both ‘deficient’ and ‘large deficient’ categories.

Seven of Assam’s eight high-priority districts, or 88 per cent, are also deficient. In Nagaland, five out of six districts are in deficit while Odisha's four out of six are running short on monsoon rain.

Maharashtra has the highest number of rainfall-deficient high-priority districts, with 10 of its 22 districts running short on rain. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with nine district.