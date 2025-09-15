Timing is money: Why India must align its water and crop calendars to secure its farming future

The devastation caused by excessive rainfall this year illustrates how badly India needs to reconcile its water and crop calendars. Unseasonal downpours drowned fields from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. Paddy ready for harvest was flattened, pulses and oilseeds split open before ripening and onions and tomatoes rotted in waterlogged soils .

In August and September 2025, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan recorded rainfall up to twice the seasonal norm. Soybean and maize, in their grain-filling stage, were submerged, precisely when too much water does the greatest harm. In eastern Uttar Pradesh, torrential rains ruined freshly transplanted paddy and derailed sowing schedules for pulses. In Maharashtra’s Marathwada, a long dry spell ended with cloudbursts that caused both crop loss and severe soil erosion.

Farmers had little room to manoeuvre. Sowing and harvesting calendars are rigid and without adaptive water management or early-warning systems, they were left exposed to the elements.

Without adaptive synchronisation mechanisms such as dynamic reservoir release planning, early-warning advisories and promotion of climate-resilient cropping choices, the mismatch between water and crop calendars will only deepen under climate variability.

The toll of poorly timed irrigation is not just ecological but economic. Delayed watering during sensitive phases slashes yields. Data from the Indian Council of Agricultural Research in 2023 showed rice yields in coastal Odisha fell by up to 20 per cent when irrigation was late during the grain-filling stage.

When surface water is unavailable, farmers turn to costly alternatives: Diesel pumps for groundwater or buying tanker water, which has further ramifications. Input costs soar, while profits shrink.

Erratic water supply also disrupts cropping patterns, forcing farmers to alter their cropping decisions or delay sowing, which in turn disrupts agricultural cycles and depresses overall output. Improper irrigation can cause waterlogging, resulting in long-term soil health damage that undermines future productivity and financial returns.

On a broader scale, these inefficiencies pose serious risks to food security by threatening stable food production amid a growing population and the increasing pressures of climate change.