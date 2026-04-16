Agriculture

Unfinished business

Land consolidation is globally considered a critical component of land reforms and holds the key to improve agrarian productivity. But it is yet to be undertaken in meaningful ways in most parts of the country
Unfinished business
Photographs: Raju Sajwan / CSE
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In Sikandarpur Narkatra village of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh, gloom hangs over the house of Kallu. The family has still not been able to forget the morning of December 21, 2025, when Kallu received information that the body of his son Rajkumar was hanging from a tree in a field adjacent to the village.

Kallu curses the day when the government started chakbandi in their village. Chakbandi refers to the process of rearranging small, scattered agricultural holdings to reduce land fragmentation, promote mechanisation of agriculture for increasing yield, improve irrigation facilities, road network and public infrastructure.

Kallu says that land consolidation started in his village a year ago, but irregularities in the process led to his son’s death. “Our land allocation changed four times. The last time we were allotted a field and went there to sow, a village resident named Tejpal stopped us, claiming ownership of the land.” A day before his death, Raju had gone to complain to Tejpal, but he never returned, Kallu adds. Other village residents, such as Kamlesh, also complain about problems in the process.

Who stands where

Status of land consolidation reforms in India
STATE/Union Territory START STATUS  METHOD GOVERNING ACT/ COMMENT
Assam 1960 On hold Voluntary Assam Consolidation of
Holdings Act, 1960
Bihar 1956 Ongoing Voluntary Bihar Consolidation of Holdings and Prevention of Fragmentation Act, 1956
Gujarat 1960 Completed Mandatory / Voluntary* Bombay Prevention of
Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947
Haryana 1962 Completed Compulsory East Punjab Holdings
(Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1948
Himachal Pradesh 1971 Incomplete Compulsory Himachal Pradesh Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1971
Karnataka 1969 Incomplete Compulsory Karnataka Prevention of
Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1966 (The law was repealed in 1991)
Madhya Pradesh 1960 Incomplete Voluntary Madhya Pradesh Land Revenue Code, 1959
Maharashtra 1950 Incomplete Voluntary Bombay Prevention of
Fragmentation and Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1947
Odisha 1972 Incomplete Compulsory Odisha Consolidation of
Holdings and Prevention of
Fragmentation of Land Act, 1972
Punjab 1950s Completed Compulsory East Punjab Holdings
(Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1948
Rajasthan 1960 Completed Voluntary Rajasthan Holdings (Consolidation and Prevention of Fragmentation) Act, 1954
Uttarakhand (then in
Uttar Pradesh)		 1960 Partial, in the plains Voluntary In 2022, Uttarakhand Assembly passed a Bill to promote land consolidation in hill areas, but it has not been implemented
Uttar Pradesh 1960 Ongoing Voluntary Uttar Pradesh Consolidation of
Holdings Act, 1953
Chandigarh 1950 Completed Compulsory East Punjab Holdings Act, 1948
Delhi 1950 Completed Compulsory East Punjab Holdings Act, 1948
Jammu & Kashmir 1962 Partial, in the plains Voluntary Jammu and Kashmir Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1962
*People can approach authorities for land consolidation and the state government, too, can take initiative and implement the process mandatorily; Source: State government websites

Land consolidation was started in Uttar Pradesh in 1954 in Muzaffarnagar and Sultanpur districts, un-der the Uttar Pradesh Consolidation of Holdings Act, 1953. After initial success, the scheme was extend-ed to the entire state in 1958. As per the consolidation department’s website, 100,059 villages were covered in the first phase while 23,781 villages have been covered in the second cycle, which is still ongoing.

“Our land allocation changed four times. The last time we were allotted a field and went there to sow wheat and mustard, a village resident named Tejpal stopped us, claiming ownership of the land” Kallu, resident of Sikandarpur Narkatra village of Hardoi district, Uttar Pradesh

Land fragmentation increases naturally due to population growth and economic pressures. In India, small and marginal land holdings (of less than 2 hectares, or ha) account for 86.2 per cent of all operational holdings, shows Agriculture Census 2021-22. With plots being divided among family members across generations, the size of holdings keeps shrinking. Especially troublesome is the increase in number of holdings smaller than 1 ha or 0.5 ha. As per a survey by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development, the average landholding for farming decreased from 1.08 ha in 2016-17 to 0.74 ha in 2021-22. The fragmentation …

This article was originally published in the April 16-30, 2026 print edition of Down To Earth

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Uttar Pradesh
Land Reforms
Hardoi (D)
Chakbandi
Land consolidation
agrarian productivity

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