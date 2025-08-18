Urea shortage in Telangana sparks political row as farmers queue for fertiliser

Under the allocation system, urea received by the state is first sent to MARKFED godowns before being distributed to Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS), Agro Rythu Seva Kendras and Hyderabad Agricultural Co-operative Association branches. Fertiliser is split between these centres and private dealers in a 60:40 ratio.

Agriculture officials allege that many farmers tend to buy excessive quantities once shortages emerge. “Farmers see leaves turning greener and assume the crop is healthier. But applying six to seven bags, when two bags of 45 kilogramme are sufficient per acre of paddy, makes plants more susceptible to stem borer attacks,” a mandal-level officer said.

Urea, priced at a heavily subsidised Rs 267 a bag, supplies nitrogen but overuse can weaken plants. By contrast, potash costs Rs 1,750 per bag but improves plant strength, flowering and yield. Complex fertilisers containing nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium and sulphur are recommended, but they are costlier, the officer explained.

Officials also highlight that fertiliser dealers are pressured by companies to buy other products alongside urea. This pressure is pushed down the chain to smaller dealers and ultimately to farmers.

Farmers such as G Anil Reddy and G. Ravinder Reddy from Cherlaboothkur village in Karimnagar district said they had managed to secure urea through PACS outlets, but it was no longer freely available as in the past. “It is seldom available in private shops these days,” they said. With regular urea in short supply, officials are urging the adoption of nano urea, though scepticism remains. “People are not convinced about it yet. I have to try it now as urea is in short supply,” said Ravinder Reddy.