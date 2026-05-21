Agriculture
What does fuel price hike mean for farmers and how does it influence inflation?
Diesel powers tractors, irrigation pumps, harvesters, and transport — making it a major farming cost
Fuel prices in India have been hiked twice in just five days, raising petrol and diesel costs by nearly Rs 3.9 per litre. But beyond commuters, the biggest impact may be on farmers preparing for the kharif sowing season. Diesel powers tractors, irrigation pumps, harvesters, and transport — making it a major farming cost. Could rising fuel prices also push up food inflation?
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