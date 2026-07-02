What suicide statistics conceal

Deaths by suicide are tragically common in India. While reports of farmers taking their own lives appear with disturbing regularity, illness claims far more lives through suicide than agrarian distress.

As per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), released in May, as many as 10,546 farmers and farm workers died by suicide across the country in 2024. By contrast, 30,617 people took their own lives because of illness. While mental illness accounted for 14,305 deaths by suicide, 14,075 cases were linked to prolonged diseases, states the report, “Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India 2024”.