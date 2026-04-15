Agriculture

Wheat harvest in full swing in North India

Harvest expected to rise this year from a year earlier
Wheat harvest in full swing in North India
Wheat is being harvested at the moment across North India.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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The harvesting of wheat is going on in full swing across North India. Here, farmers are seen working through long hours in peak harvest season, collecting wheat produce in a village near Ghaziabad.

According to Reuters, the country’s wheat harvest is expected to rise this year from a year earlier but fall short of initial estimates after unseasonal rains and hailstorms hit the maturing crop. 

Wheat harvest in full swing in North India
It is the prominent Rabi crop in North India. India’s wheat harvest is expected to rise this year from a year earlier but fall short of initial estimates.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

India is the second-biggest producer of wheat in the world after China. The crop is usually grown in the Rabi season. It is sown in October-November and harvested in March and April.

Wheat harvest in full swing in North India
Wheat is also the staple across much of the North Indian region.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Wheat is also the staple across much of the North Indian region and is used to make unleavened flatbreads like rotis and other types of breads.

Wheat
North India
Rabi season
wheat harvest

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