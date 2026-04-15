Wheat harvest in full swing in North India

The harvesting of wheat is going on in full swing across North India. Here, farmers are seen working through long hours in peak harvest season, collecting wheat produce in a village near Ghaziabad.
According to Reuters, the country’s wheat harvest is expected to rise this year from a year earlier but fall short of initial estimates after unseasonal rains and hailstorms hit the maturing crop.
India is the second-biggest producer of wheat in the world after China. The crop is usually grown in the Rabi season. It is sown in October-November and harvested in March and April.
Wheat is also the staple across much of the North Indian region and is used to make unleavened flatbreads like rotis and other types of breads.