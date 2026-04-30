When regional drought becomes a national monetary policy trap

A below-normal monsoon in India’s wheat belt is testing an uncomfortable truth: the Reserve Bank’s uniform policy rate cannot solve geographically asymmetric inflation shocks without creating new economic tensions.
India’s monsoon forecast, released by the India Meteorological Department on 14 April 2026, carries a warning that extends far beyond crop productivity. The 2026 southwest monsoon season is predicted to deliver 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall (870 mm), with a model error margin of 5 per cent either way. This places the forecast squarely in the below-normal category. More critically, the spatial distribution reveals a troubling concentration: Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. India’s primary wheat-producing belt is explicitly flagged for below-normal rainfall during the critical June-September kharif season.
This is not simply a food supply issue awaiting policy attention. It is a monetary policy constraint masquerading as a weather event.
For the RBI’s flexible inflation-targeting framework, the crisis lies in architecture. The central bank targets headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 4 per cent, with a tolerance band that allows for fluctuations between 2 and 6 per cent, using a uniform policy rate across all regions. This framework treats India’s economy as a single transmission zone. In practice, it is far from that.
Regional agricultural performance creates asymmetric inflation dynamics that a uniform interest rate cannot address. When Punjab and Haryana face below normal rainfall, the supply shock does not distribute evenly across the price index. Instead, it concentrates on specific commodities: wheat and rice that carry distinct weights and vulnerabilities in the national price basket.
According to government data from the Union Ministry of Statistics, food accounts for approximately 46.2 per cent of India’s CPI basket (based on the 2024 series). Within this, cereals primarily wheat and rice constitute a disproportionate share of the food group’s weight. A production shortfall in Punjab and Haryana, where irrigation capacity has reached saturation according to recent analysis, and where groundwater depletion limits adaptive capacity, does not translate into a modest food inflation uptick. It creates a structural pricing shock in a commodity essential to nearly every household.
The RBI is aware of this vulnerability. In its April 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review, the MPC noted explicitly that food and fuel constitute more than 50 per cent of the consumption basket in India, and argued that excluding these volatile items from the inflation target would lead to policy biases and undermine central bank credibility. The committee chose to hold the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, maintaining a neutral stance. But this decision masks a deeper tension: the RBI’s framework requires a uniform response to a non-uniform shock.
To understand why this matters, consider how India manages cereal inflation. The government employs three overlapping mechanisms: the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, direct procurement, and export controls.
For Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27, the government has approved an MSP for wheat at Rs 2,585 per quintal, reflecting an increase of Rs 160 per quintal year-on-year. This price floor is calculated to ensure a minimum 50 per cent profit margin over production costs. The government’s estimated procurement is 297 Lakh Metric Tonnes (29.7 million tonnes), expected to cost approximately Rs 84,263 crore at the proposed MSP.
Under normal rainfall conditions, this procurement system works as designed: government agencies purchase at MSP, build strategic reserves, and use these stocks to manage domestic prices through public distribution channels. But when monsoon rainfall falls to 92 per cent of normal in the wheat belt, the system faces a critical stress point.
First, production declines, reducing the volume available for procurement. Even if the government maintains the same nominal budgetary allocation, it commands fewer tonnes of wheat.
Second, farmers rationally withhold sales, anticipating that scarcity will push market prices above MSP. This delays procurement, tightens storage, and creates timing pressures for government agencies.
Third, and most importantly, the government faces a choice that monetary policy cannot resolve: it can either allow prices to rise, accepting higher headline inflation and a potential breach of the RBI’s tolerance band, or it can attempt to suppress prices through export restrictions, public releases, or import decisions. Each option has distributional consequences that extend beyond the food sector itself.
India has already invoked these mechanisms multiple times. The government maintains restrictions on wheat and rice exports. Wheat exports remain prohibited, and rice exports face export duty and conditional policy controls. These instruments suppress international arbitrage and keep domestic prices lower than global levels. But they are not monetary policy tools. They are fiscal and trade policy decisions. Monetary easing, cutting the policy rate cannot unwind the inflation that arises from supply side constraints managed through trade policy.
Consider what the RBI’s April 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting actually confronted, beneath its neutral “wait-and-watch” stance. The committee projected inflation at 4.6 per cent for fiscal 2027, slightly above its 4 per cent target. But this projection, made before the monsoon forecast’s regional details were published, assumed a plausible monsoon arrival. The April forecast now introduces a different baseline.
The RBI’s April statement underscored that it would monitor upside risks to inflation driven by geopolitical developments and global crude oil prices, referring to the US-Iran conflict and resulting energy market volatility. But the committee did not explicitly account for the domestic rainfall risk that was about to be quantified.
Here is where regional asymmetry becomes binding. The RBI cannot cut rates to support growth if headline inflation faces upside pressure from a structurally constrained food supply. But it also cannot easily raise rates, because doing so would tighten monetary conditions across sectors unrelated to the monsoon shock. Manufacturing, services, and construction the growth-sensitive segments would face higher borrowing costs not because their own demand has overheated, but because food supply in Punjab and Haryana fell short.
This is the policy asymmetry trap: monetary policy is national and uniform, but the inflationary shock is regional and food-concentrated.
If the monsoon materialises at or near 92 per cent of the LPA, and if below-normal rainfall concentrates in wheat-growing regions as forecast, several outcomes become likely.
First, core inflation risks emerge. Food inflation does not stay contained within the food category. The RBI’s own research acknowledges that persistent food inflation could affect core inflation through higher wages, rents, and mark-ups. When cereal prices rise, rural wages adjust upward to maintain real purchasing power. When rural wages rise, rural demand shifts, and retailers adjust non-food prices. This is not immediate, but it is structural.
Second, the government’s policy choices are narrow. If food inflation begins to breach the RBI’s upper tolerance band at 6 per cent, the RBI faces pressure to maintain the policy rate or tighten, despite growth concerns. The government, meanwhile, faces domestic political pressure to manage food prices through administrative controls, export restrictions, price controls, and public distribution acceleration. These are blunt instruments that distort market signals and create unintended consequences: hoarding, black markets, or sectoral misallocation.
Third, fiscal space contracts. The government’s budgeted fertiliser subsidy for fiscal 2026-27 is approximately Rs 1.168 trillion in urea subsidies alone. If production declines due to inadequate rainfall and farmers apply less fertiliser due to input costs, yields fall further. If the government attempts to buffer farmer incomes through higher procurement prices or additional subsidies, the fiscal bill rises at precisely the moment when growth moderation may already be pressuring revenues.
Market participants and economists have been pricing in a rate cut cycle beginning in H2 2026, with the RBI moving toward accommodative conditions once inflation moderates further. The April monsoon forecast introduces material uncertainty into this timeline.
If the RBI attempts to cut rates before monsoon outcomes clarify (expected by late June or early July when real-time rainfall data confirms whether the 92 per cent forecast will be met), it risks validating inflation expectations at precisely the moment when food supply constraints may be materialising. Conversely, if the RBI waits for monsoon clarity before cutting, it extends the pause in easing, dampening growth expectations for a longer period.
The actual optimal response cutting rates conditionally, with explicit communication that further eases depend on monsoon arrivals and food inflation outcomes is difficult to execute without undermining central bank credibility. The MPC’s framework targets headline inflation; it does not permit explicit conditioning on weather forecasts or trade policy decisions.
The RBI’s flexible inflation-targeting framework has delivered stability and credibility over the past decade. But the 2026 monsoon forecast reveals its binding constraint: it is designed for economies where inflation shocks are either broadly symmetric across regions or where regional disparities in supply can be smoothed through trade and logistics.
India’s agricultural structure violates both assumptions. Regional monsoon patterns create concentrated supply shocks. Export and trade policy controls prevent smoothing through international markets. And government support mechanisms MSP, procurement, export restrictions operate outside the monetary policy transmission mechanism entirely.
When the monsoon arrives below-normal in the wheat belt, the RBI will face a choice it has not publicly acknowledged: either accept headline inflation risk and maintain rate stability, or tighten policy and accept growth cost, with the full knowledge that monetary policy is not the binding constraint. The monsoon is.
The framework is sound in design. The reality is messier. And the monsoon forecast suggests that for the remainder of 2026, the messiness will be the larger force shaping policy outcomes.
Sagari Gupta is a public policy researcher with over eight years of experience in social development, governance reforms, and data-driven policy analysis in India.
Views expressed are the author’s own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth