When regional drought becomes a national monetary policy trap

The RBI is aware of this vulnerability. In its April 2026 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) review, the MPC noted explicitly that food and fuel constitute more than 50 per cent of the consumption basket in India, and argued that excluding these volatile items from the inflation target would lead to policy biases and undermine central bank credibility. The committee chose to hold the repo rate at 5.25 per cent, maintaining a neutral stance. But this decision masks a deeper tension: the RBI’s framework requires a uniform response to a non-uniform shock.

The procurement and policy control trap

To understand why this matters, consider how India manages cereal inflation. The government employs three overlapping mechanisms: the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system, direct procurement, and export controls.

For Rabi Marketing Season 2026-27, the government has approved an MSP for wheat at Rs 2,585 per quintal, reflecting an increase of Rs 160 per quintal year-on-year. This price floor is calculated to ensure a minimum 50 per cent profit margin over production costs. The government’s estimated procurement is 297 Lakh Metric Tonnes (29.7 million tonnes), expected to cost approximately Rs 84,263 crore at the proposed MSP.

Under normal rainfall conditions, this procurement system works as designed: government agencies purchase at MSP, build strategic reserves, and use these stocks to manage domestic prices through public distribution channels. But when monsoon rainfall falls to 92 per cent of normal in the wheat belt, the system faces a critical stress point.

First, production declines, reducing the volume available for procurement. Even if the government maintains the same nominal budgetary allocation, it commands fewer tonnes of wheat.

Second, farmers rationally withhold sales, anticipating that scarcity will push market prices above MSP. This delays procurement, tightens storage, and creates timing pressures for government agencies.

Third, and most importantly, the government faces a choice that monetary policy cannot resolve: it can either allow prices to rise, accepting higher headline inflation and a potential breach of the RBI’s tolerance band, or it can attempt to suppress prices through export restrictions, public releases, or import decisions. Each option has distributional consequences that extend beyond the food sector itself.