Agriculture

Why are Indian mangoes being rejected?

Import curbs by key markets trigger scrutiny of safety norms and threaten India’s image as a reliable fruit supplier

India's mango exports are under scrutiny after Japan suspended imports and Nepal tightened import conditions over quality and safety concerns. While Nepal has clarified that there is no complete ban on Indian mangoes, the developments have raised questions about export standards, pesticide management and India's agricultural reputation.

Indian mango variety
Mango
mango farming
Agricultural Health
Indian mango
EU ban on Indian mango
agri-food systems
mangoes
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