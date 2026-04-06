Why Bhutan needs a more resilient and trusted agricultural market framework

The agricultural marketing system in Thimphu, Bhutan, is majorly centered around the Centenary Farmers’ Market (Kaja Throm), a two-storey infrastructure established in 2008 with the objective of strengthening market access for domestic producers and providing fresh produce to consumers. The market was designed with substantial capacity, including 442 stalls, storage facilities, and designated spaces for local, imported, and organic produce. However, despite this well-developed physical infrastructure, the current level of utilisation remains suboptimal, with fewer than 200 stalls operational. This reflects a broader structural issue of limited and inconsistent domestic production, which constrains regular market participation by local farmers. As a result, domestic and imported produce are often displayed together, even though consumers are generally able to distinguish between them based on perceived freshness, origin, and seasonal availability. Consumer preference is dynamic, with a noticeable inclination toward locally produced goods during weekends when availability is higher, while imported produce dominates during off-season periods.

Present market dynamics

Market operations are largely informal and driven by decentralised negotiations. Farmers from districts such as Paro, Punakha, Chukha, and Thimphu transport their produce to the market or the wholesale hub at Babesa location, where they directly negotiate with wholesalers and even retailers. In the absence of structured aggregation systems at the farm level, individual farmers bear high transportation costs and face inefficiencies in scale. Retailers, in turn, incur fixed costs for market participation, paying approximately Nu. 4,500 per month for vegetable counters and around Nu. 2,000 for cereal counters. Retail prices are typically determined by adding a margin of around 30 per cent over wholesale prices, but there is no formal price discovery mechanism that accounts for cost of production, seasonal arrivals, or demand conditions. This results in price variability, limited transparency, and a suboptimal distribution of value across the supply chain.

Another critical dimension of the market is the weak state of product differentiation and traceability. While there are designated spaces for organic and domestic produce, the absence of standardised labeling, and traceability systems limits consumer confidence and restricts the potential for premium pricing. Products such as honey, which have significant scope for value addition and niche marketing, are largely sold without differentiation (e.g., multifloral vs. monofloral), and there is minimal institutional support for producer-level branding. Additionally, the continued use of plastic packaging, even for organic produce, highlights a gap between Bhutan’s environmental ethos and market practices, driven primarily by the lack of viable alternatives. Compounding these issues is the absence of systematic monitoring and evaluation of the market since its inception, including a lack of data on footfall, transaction volumes, and long-term impact on farmer incomes.

Way ahead for a robust market system

Addressing these challenges requires a gradual shift from infrastructure centric development to more institution and system-oriented improvements supported by simple digitisation. A key priority is to strengthen aggregation at the farm level through farmer groups, cooperatives, or closer linkages with wholesalers that extend to the farm gate. This can reduce transportation burdens on farmers, improve volume consolidation, and bring greater consistency to market arrivals.

At the market level, there is a need to introduce a structured and transparent price discovery mechanism. A simple framework can be developed where daily arrivals, basic cost of production, and prevailing wholesale and retail trends are systematically recorded and used for indicative price calculation. Such a mechanism can reduce dependence on informal negotiations and improve trust among market participants. Once prices are derived through this process, they can be formally displayed in the market to ensure transparency and wider dissemination of information.

Improving product differentiation is equally important. Simple labeling practices indicating origin such as local or imported, production type such as organic or conventional, and basic product details can enhance consumer trust and enable better price realization, especially for high value commodities such as honey. Encouraging small producer groups or associations, such as beekeeper groups, can support standardisation and gradual branding efforts. Attention should also be given to promoting more sustainable packaging options over time in line with Bhutan’s environmental priorities, while recognising current practical constraints.

Another important area is understanding consumer behaviour more systematically. While there is a general perception that consumers prefer local produce, especially during peak availability, there is limited evidence on willingness to pay for attributes such as freshness, origin, or organic certification. Periodic and simple consumer surveys within the market can provide useful insights to better align production, pricing, and marketing strategies with actual demand.

A practical starting point for strengthening the system is improving basic data practices. Regular collection of information such as daily prices, source of produce, and approximate arrivals in key markets such as the wholesale market in Babesa and the Centenary Farmers’ Market can support more informed decision making. This information, once validated through the price discovery process, should be displayed through simple means such as manually updated boards or basic digital systems.