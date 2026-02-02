Agriculture

Why black pepper could be Chhattisgarh’s new ‘black gold’

The crop is being promoted as a means for local farmers to increase their income
Why black pepper could be Chhattisgarh’s new ‘black gold’
Chhattisgarh is turning to an unusual crop to enhance income of local farmers.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

Chhattisgarh is fast turning to an unusual crop to enhance the incomes of local farmers. The humble black pepper or ‘kaali mirch’ is a growing trend in Chhattisgarh, formed in the year 2000 in Central India.

The district of Kondagaon, formed from Bastar, is emerging as a hub of black pepper cultivation. 

Why black pepper could be Chhattisgarh’s new ‘black gold’
The plant is being integrated with other crops like banana and papaya.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

One plant of black pepper can earn a farmer around Rs 1,500, based on one acre producing nearly 1,000 vines.

The plant is being integrated with other crops like banana and papaya, promoting agro-forestry practices.

Why black pepper could be Chhattisgarh’s new ‘black gold’
Black pepper is expected to reduce migration for work from Chhattisgarh.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The hope is that cultivating black pepper will help reduce migration for work and allow rural people in the state to earn enough income to support their families and education.

Agroforestry
Chhattisgarh
Central India
Bastar
black pepper
Kondagaon

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in