Why black pepper could be Chhattisgarh’s new ‘black gold’

Chhattisgarh is fast turning to an unusual crop to enhance the incomes of local farmers. The humble black pepper or ‘kaali mirch’ is a growing trend in Chhattisgarh, formed in the year 2000 in Central India.
The district of Kondagaon, formed from Bastar, is emerging as a hub of black pepper cultivation.
One plant of black pepper can earn a farmer around Rs 1,500, based on one acre producing nearly 1,000 vines.
The plant is being integrated with other crops like banana and papaya, promoting agro-forestry practices.
The hope is that cultivating black pepper will help reduce migration for work and allow rural people in the state to earn enough income to support their families and education.