Why Kashmir's saffron farms are under siege

Mohammad Jabbar’s life has changed drastically over the past four years. The farmer from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir used to grow the traditional crop for which his village, Patalbagh, has long been known: saffron. Known locally as kesar and scientifically as Crocus sativus, the low-growing plant is prized for its stigmas and styles, which are used as a spice, for food colouring and in medicines. Jabbar earned Rs 3-4 lakh from saffron cultivation on just 0.4 hectares (ha). That was before 2022.

That year, recalls Jabbar, a landfill sprang up near the village, along the highway. “Spread over 3 ha, the landfill is just 200 metres from my field,” he says. Other residents of Patalbagh tell Down To Earth (DTE) that municipal authorities send some 50 mini-trucks from the headquarters of Pampore tehsil (block) to dump fresh waste at the landfill every day. The result has been an increase in rats, which burrow into nearby fields and feed on the corms, or underground bulbs, of saffron plants before they can bloom into bright purple flowers.