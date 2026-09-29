Women farmer producer companies can redefine gender roles and champion agri-entrepreneurs

The concept of the Farmer Producer Company (FPC) in India originated from the recommendations of the Y.K. Alagh Committee in the early 2000s. The FPC framework was introduced in 2002 by incorporating into the Companies Act, 1956. This initiative was further strengthened under the Companies Act, 2013. An FPC is a legal entity collectively owned by primary producers and designed to collectivise farmers, fishers, and village artisans, FPCs are currently most visible among farmers across India.

The primary objective of an FPC is to collectivise marginal and small farmers, enabling them to access markets through product aggregation and enhance their collective bargaining power. Acting as a hybrid between cooperatives and corporate companies, this model provides mutual benefits to its members similar to a cooperative, while offering the corporate competitiveness required for Agrifood market.

Around 89.4 per ecnt of farming households in India consist of small and marginal farmers holding less than two hectares of land. Agriculture contributes around 18 per cent to the national GDP. A study by the Tata-Cornell Institute and BIRD released in February 2026 reveals that out of 44,547 total registered FPCs in India, 6,442 are women-led (around 15 per cent). Various State Rural Livelihoods Mission (SRLM) programs are actively working to graduate women’s Self-Help Groups (SHGs) into formal FPCs.

Recognising women as farmers

Historically, women have performed specific, labour-intensive tasks in Indian agriculture, such as seed preservation, transplanting, weeding, and harvesting. However, they have rarely been recognised as “farmers” as farmers are defined as “land owners”. Despite their vital roles, women are seldom granted decision-making powers or economic ownership of their produce.

Over the last two decades, state-led efforts have emerged to recognise women as farmers by targeting them as beneficiaries under different central and state-sponsored schemes (e.g., MKSP, ATMA). Central schemes now mandate that at least 30 per cent of funds and benefits be earmarked specifically for women farmers.