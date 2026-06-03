World environment day: How Khasi farmers are reviving Meghalaya’s soil

Across the pine-covered slopes of Eastern West Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya, chilli cultivation once symbolised agricultural modernisation. Hybrid varieties such as Arka Meghana F1, HM-2880 and INDAM-5 were introduced to meet growing market demand. Farmers adopted chemical fertilisers, pesticides and insecticides to increase production, and chilli soon became an important cash crop.

But the gains came at a cost.

Over time, farmers began noticing that soils were losing moisture, earthworms were disappearing and water sources were drying up during summer months. Pest attacks increased, while yields stagnated despite rising expenditure on external inputs.

"Earlier, the soil remained black, porous and alive," recalled 54-year-old farmer Tebalin L Nongbri from the Nongsohma village. "After years of chemical farming, the land started becoming hard and dry. On steep hill slopes, farming became challenging.”

Fading diversity of traditional farming

For generations, Khasi communities practised jhum or shifting cultivation, a farming system that was diverse, adaptive and closely connected with local ecosystems.

Unlike monoculture farming, jhum fields supported a rich mix of traditional crops including chilli, maize, millet, beans, cucurbits, colocasia, yam and vegetables. These mixed farming systems ensured food security while helping maintain soil fertility, moisture and biodiversity.

Traditional farming knowledge evolved over centuries through close observation of forests, rainfall patterns, soils and seasonal cycles. Farming was integrated with livestock, forests and local food systems, forming a broader socio-ecological landscape.

However, over the past two decades, many parts of Meghalaya have witnessed a shift towards market-oriented cash crop cultivation. The rapid expansion of broom grass and commercial crops has altered farming landscapes and reduced crop diversity.