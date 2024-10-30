A landmark decision

IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report (AR6) provides details on a range of impacts of black carbon, including warming, snow melt and effect on precipitation, among others. As per literature, black carbon absorbs light, converts it into heat and warms up the surrounding atmosphere. Scientists calculate the potential to cause global warming in terms of “radiative forcing”, which is the difference of sunlight absorbed and energy radiated back in watts per square metre of surface. The IPCC AR5 report, while quantifying the warming potential of each pollutant, stated that black carbon can be 900 times more warming than CO2 in a 20-year time horizon. The IPCC estimates of radiative forcing are said to be conservative compared to the others in the published literature. Nonetheless, SLCPs such as black carbon absorb substantially more heat than CO2 to spike the global warming curve in the near term. As emissions and concentration of black carbon is not uniform across all regions, their effect is also more regional compared to the global impact of the more ubiquitous CO2. As long as they are in the atmosphere, their effects on the climate can be strong. Scientists point out that there is uncertainty in the emission metrics such as Global Warming Potential (GWP) and Global Temperature Change Potential (GTP) of black carbon and its potential to cause climate change. This may lead to variability in quantification of effects of black carbon on climate systems in different regions of the world. But overall, its impacts are undeniable.