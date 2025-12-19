A week when Delhi’s air turned lethal

Air

The national capital has been under GRAP IV since December 13, when the AQI dropped to 441
Delhi and the National Capital Region has been under GRAP IV since December 13, 2025, after the air quality index dropped to 441.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
It has been a week of lethal breaths for Delhi. Authorities in Delhi and the National Capital Region (Delhi-NCR) invoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP)-IV on December 13, 2025, as air quality worsened to hazardous levels.

The decision was prompted after the national capital’s daily average air quality index clocked 441.

GRAP was approved by the apex court in 2016.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The GRAP framework was approved by the Supreme Court in 2016, and its implementation has since been overseen by the Commission for Air Quality Management. Governments in Delhi-NCR must act in accordance with the GRAP mechanism as air pollution levels rise through various stages.

A host of measures have been taken by the authorities so that air pollution levels decline.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

A host of measures are being taken by the Delhi-NCR administrations under GRAP-IV. These include a ban on the entry of BS-IV trucks into Delhi, except for those carrying essential commodities or providing essential services.

Construction and demolition activities have also been banned. Students of Classes VI to IX and Class XI in Delhi and NCR areas are attending classes in hybrid mode. And public, municipal, and private offices are functioning at 50 per cent capacity, with the remaining staff working from home.

