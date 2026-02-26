Air
AAD 2026: Sanjeev Bagai on the growing health impact of air pollution and what India should do
From respiratory illnesses and asthma to heart disease, stroke risk, weakened immunity, and long-term impacts on children and the elderly — pediatrician Sanjeev Bagai talks about the growing health burden of toxic air in India at Anil Agarwal Dialogue 2026.
