The Union Ministry of Power, in consultation with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), has issued a new draft amendment notification for the Corporate Average Fuel Efficiency (CAFE) Phase II norms. While the regulation formally institutes a market-oriented system for tracking compliance credits and debits among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), it introduces a direct buyout mechanism that weakens the compliance.

Under this new clause, non-compliant vehicle manufacturers can bypass statutory liabilities by purchasing regulatory credits directly from the BEE at a fixed rate of Rs 2,500 per gCO2/km—effectively halving the Rs 5,000 penalty framework originally established under the Energy Conservation Act.

This has serious implications for upcoming CAFE III norms, which will also rely on credit trading frameworks. This new proposal disconnects compliance from actual real-world emissions reductions by the performing OEMs. By creating an artificial and infinite supply of government-issued credits out of thin air, the policy undercuts the private trading market, capping the financial value of performance and stripping away the competitive advantage of progressive OEMs that invested in clean-tech innovation and electrification.

Furthermore, because these buyout revenues bypass the automotive engineering ecosystem entirely—with most of it diverted into general state accounts—this becomes an arbitrary revenue-generating stream for the state that does not offer any funding or incentive for the technological development for low carbon transport.

Key highlights of the proposed amendments

The amendment introduces a structured system using a “Passbook” to record, track, and carry forward “Credits” (accrued when an OEM performs better than the target) and “Debits” (shortfalls when an OEM exceeds target emissions).

It also permits “Pooling,” allowing OEMs to trade or exchange credits on mutually agreed terms to achieve compliance within a 5-year block (FY 2022-23 to FY 2026-27), with any un-traded credits lapsing at the end of the block.

A major systemic shift allows non-compliant OEMs to completely bypass peer-to-market trading by directly buying credits from the BEE.

All compliance penalty funds and buyout revenues are directed to the Central Energy Conservation Fund, with 90 per cent transferred to state governments (apportioned by vehicle sales volume) and 10 per cent retained by the Centre.

How the policy dilutes enforcement and compliance

The proposed amendment halves the financial liability. Under the Energy Conservation Act, a strict enforcement penalty rate was previously established at Rs 5,000 per violation metrics. The draft amendment allows non-compliant OEMs to offset their debt balance through a direct buyout from BEE at a fixed rate of Rs 2,500 per g CO2​/km. This creates a state-sanctioned route to cut non-compliance liabilities exactly in half.

Technically, this is replacing a penalty with an ‘administrative fee’. Instead of facing statutory enforcement penalties or being forced to adopt cleaner vehicle technologies, non-compliant OEMs can treat this buyout as a predictable, heavily discounted cost of doing business.

Disconnected from market-generated surplus credits

Market credits are generated when a progressive OEM outperforms standards through expensive technical upgrades. Conversely, BEE’s buyout credits are created out of thin air by a regulatory body—entirely disconnected from any actual physical or technological reduction in emissions.