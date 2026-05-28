As cities expand and work travel lengthens, urban authorities need a combination of steps to reduce car commute emissions: Study

Based on the classification, the study argues, the approaches are very different.

In Berlin’s case, a monocentric city, the study argues for building more homes in areas that are already reasonably well-connected to that centre but are not yet densely built-up. The area stretches to a 26 kilometre radius from the city centre. For areas outside that stretch, building new homes nearby won’t solve the problem as they are simply too far from jobs for that to make a meaningful difference. Hence, having better public transport is the way forward so that people don’t have the need to commute by car.

For a polycentric city like Los Angeles, which has no one dominant city centre, simply building homes won’t suffice. What matters more in Los Angeles is how close people live to wherever their jobs are. Since those jobs could be anywhere across the city, the strategy should be to strengthen the local job clusters and build more homes near them, wherever they happen to be.

The zone where this approach can make a meaningful difference extends up to 36 km from any given employment hub. But even within that zone, the maximum reduction in car travel the study could measure was 2 km per trip — the smallest gain of any city in the study.

For people living beyond those employment clusters — in the outer areas where jobs are sparse and distances are long — building new homes nearby won't help. The same supplementary measures apply as in other cities: better public transport, stopping construction of new housing even further out into open land, carpooling, and working from home, the study argues.