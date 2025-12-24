As Delhi chokes, power plants face penalties for missing biomass co-firing targets. Can they just pay and move on?

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region (NCR) and Adjoining Areas has issued show-cause notices to six coal-based thermal power plants (TPPs) located within a 300 km radius of Delhi for failing to meet mandatory biomass co-firing requirements. The notices, issued on December 23, 2025, propose environmental compensation (EC) amounting to Rs 61.85 crore, making this one of the most significant enforcement actions under the biomass co-firing regime so far.

The action follows a review of compliance data for 2024-25 submitted by the Union Ministry of Power. CAQM found that the plants failed to meet even the minimum biomass usage required to avoid penalties under the Environment (Utilisation of Crop Residue by Thermal Power Plants) Rules, 2023. These rules mandate that all coal-based TPPs in NCR use at least 5 per cent biomass along with coal. For 2024-25, plants using less than 3 per cent biomass attract environmental compensation.