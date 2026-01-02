Air

As Delhi shivers, it burns (and chokes) more

More biomass burning by the national capital is a primary contributor to its smoggy conditions
Delhi is burning more wood these days, as temperatures drop to freezing levels.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
With a sharp drop in temperatures, daily wage workers and commuters in Delhi and the National Capital Region are seeking warmth by burning wood along roadsides.

But by doing so, they are adding to Delhi’s winter smog. Biomass burning is a major contributor to Delhi’s severe winter air pollution, releasing significant PM2.5 and black carbon.

But as more wood is burnt, it adds more pollutants to the air, contributing to Delhi’s smoggy conditions.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The popular notion is that farm fires in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana are a major cause of Delhi’s winter smog. However, a recent analysis by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) disproves this.

According to a recent analysis by Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), local sources of pollution primary contributors, rather than farm fires in Punjab and Haryana. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The study compared the “early winter” months of October and November—a period heavily influenced by farm fires (though these were less this year)—with the “post-farm fire” period of December, when the impact of stubble burning becomes negligible.

Despite the farm-fire contribution to PM2.5 levels dropping sharply in December the average PM2.5 levels have actually increased, CSE found. The stark contrast between declining fire influence and rising pollution levels indicates dominance of local and regional sources—vehicles, industry, waste burning, solid fuels for domestic cooking and heating, according to the think tank.

