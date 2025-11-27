Ash from Ethiopia’s 12,000-Year dormant volcano drifts into India

A rare volcanic eruption in Ethiopia’s Afar region has sent a massive ash plume thousands of feet into the sky — and all the way to India. The Hayli Gubbi volcano, dormant for nearly 12,000 years, erupted on November 23, 2025. The ash cloud travelled across Yemen, Oman, and the Arabian Sea before entering India through Gujarat and Rajasthan, eventually reaching Delhi.

The cloud has led to flight cancellations, advisories from the aviation ministry, and warnings from meteorological officials, even as the plume continues drifting toward China.