Beyond the Courts: Why India needs a statutory “Right to Charge” to fuel its EV revolution  

In early 2022, Amit Dholakia, a businessman residing in the Bhagwati Bhuvan Cooperative Housing Society in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill, purchased an electric vehicle (EV). Equipped with a private garage and a willingness to install a certified charger entirely at his own expense, he approached his housing society with a straightforward request for permission. The society’s response was a definitive no. This denial was not because the installation was deemed unsafe, nor because the building’s wiring was inadequate. Rather, it was simply because no existing policy was in place to grant such a permission.

Dholakia wrote to the Registrar of Cooperative Societies. He approached the Urban Development Department. He appealed to the State of Maharashtra. Yet, no one moved. Ultimately, he took his case to the Bombay High Court.

In January 2025, a division bench of Justices G S Kulkarni and Advait Sethna ruled in his favour. The Court directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to finalise rules under Section 79A of the Maharashtra Cooperative Societies Act, thereby establishing a binding framework that compels housing societies to permit EV charging installations. In its ruling, the Court held that a clean, unpolluted environment is an integral part of the fundamental right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution, and underscored that this right must heavily weigh on the minds of authorities tasking themselves with measures toward mass EV adoption.

That case ‘Amit Dholakia v. State of Maharashtra & Ors.’ (Neutral Citation: 2025: BHC-OS:1513-DB), was not the end. It was the opening of a national conversation. Housing society management bodies and resident committees in several other cities—acting without technical expertise or legal jurisdiction—are arbitrarily rejecting and stopping private EV infrastructure installations. This is forcing citizens into protracted, and expensive court litigation just to exercise a basic, clean-energy right.

The problem scales up

Dholakia’s struggle in Mumbai is being replicated daily in cities across India. A resident of Greater Noida’s Nirala Estate Phase-3, a massive complex of roughly 4,000 flats, found his housing society installing just two shared EV charging points while arbitrarily withholding ‘No Objection Certificates’ from residents wishing to set up private chargers in their allotted parking bays. Resident of that society, Rachit Katyal, took his fight even further than Dholakia. He bypassed lower jurisdictions and filed a petition directly under Article 32 of the Constitution before the Supreme Court of India.

On February 24, 2026, a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi issued notices to the Union of India, the State of Uttar Pradesh, Nirala Estate’s management, and its facility manager, Cushman & Wakefield. The bench sought their responses on why the Union Ministry of Power’s Guidelines for Installation and Operation of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure, 2024 were not being implemented. While the matter (Rachit Katyal v. Union of India) remains pending, its very admission signals that the Supreme Court views the obstruction of residential EV charging infrastructure not as a mere private housing dispute, but as a significant constitutional question.

These two cases, taken together, expose a central failure in India’s EV transition: the breakdown at the last mile of the charging network. The apartment parking bay, the society basement, and the private garage remain gatekept not by clear legal statutes, but by committee secretaries and resident management bodies—entities that possess neither the technical expertise nor the legal authority to dictate energy infrastructure access.

The law already says yes

What makes this obstruction especially indefensible is that the legal framework supporting charging access already exists, it simply lacks explicit enforcement teeth at the residential level. Section 43 of the Electricity Act, 2003 mandates that every distribution licensee shall, upon application by the owner or occupier of any premises, provide an electricity supply within one month. The use of the word “shall” establishes a mandatory duty. Nowhere in this provision is the consent of a Resident Welfare Association (RWA) or housing society listed as a precondition. Rule 4 of the Electricity (Rights of Consumers) Rules, 2020 further reinforces this principle, declaring that every consumer has a right to access electricity, with connections required to be provided within seven days of application in metropolitan areas. Once again, no society approval is required.

The Union Ministry of Power’s 2022 and 2024 consolidated guidelines went even further, explicitly stating that residents can install EV chargers using their existing electricity connections without requiring separate permissions, while directing DISCOMs to facilitate dedicated sub-meters for charging purposes.

The supporting constitutional framework is equally firm. In M C Mehta v. Union of India (1991), the Supreme Court recognised vehicular emissions as a major threat to the right to life under Article 21, mandating affirmative State action to promote cleaner alternatives. In Subhash Kumar v. State of Bihar (1991), the Court held that Article 21 encompasses “the right of enjoyment of pollution-free water and air for full enjoyment of life.” Furthermore, in Vellore Citizens Welfare Forum v. Union of India (1996), the precautionary principle was firmly established within Indian environmental jurisprudence. This principle places the burden of proof squarely on those who resist cleaner technologies to demonstrate that their resistance is environmentally benign— an RWA that blocks an EV charger cannot discharge that burden.

Global lesson

India is not alone in this struggle. The countries that have successfully scaled residential EV charging did so by converting the “right to charge” from a mere policy aspiration into a legally enforceable entitlement.