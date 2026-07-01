Air
Can Delhi’s EV 2.0 policy finally clean the city’s air?
Policy sets firm timelines to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles in key segments, expands financial incentives, invests heavily in charging infrastructure, and aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility
Delhi has unveiled one of India’s most ambitious electric vehicle policies yet. The EV 2.0 policy sets firm timelines to phase out new petrol and diesel vehicles in key segments, expands financial incentives, invests heavily in charging infrastructure, and aims to accelerate the transition to zero-emission mobility.
Watch the video for more.