Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, head of WHO’s unit for climate change, air quality, energy and health, explained why an update to the organisation’s 2012 black carbon review is critical now. While the 2012 assessment established solid links between black carbon and heart and lung diseases, over a decade of new science has expanded our understanding.

Bringing together 25 international experts and trainees across three academic institutions — with methodology vetted by 10 external specialists — the WHO team screened nearly 8,000 scientific records across both outdoor (ambient) and indoor (household) environments.

The preliminary findings, currently undergoing peer-review and final analysis ahead of their 2027 release, paint a far more granular and alarming picture of risk across the entire human life course.

Beyond cardio-pulmonary illness, researchers have identified adverse links between short- and long-term black carbon exposure and neurological health, metabolic disorders and complications in pregnancy and perinatal outcomes.