Because black carbon stays aloft for only days to weeks while trapping intense heat, cutting it quickly slows near-term warming and reverses adverse health symptoms.
Previewing an ongoing WHO review, due in 2027, experts warned that black carbon is 8–10 times more toxic per unit than PM2.5, while it is also a strong heat trapper compared to CO2.
Scientists urged nations to assess and address black carbon emissions and implement locally appropriate solutions while fostering knowledge sharing and community action.
At the COP31 climate negotiations in Antalya, Turkey, an urgent message emerged from the World Health Organization (WHO) Health Pavilion. The fastest way to cool the planet in the near term while saving millions of lives may lie in tackling a microscopic, soot-like pollutant, known as black carbon.
At a high-level scientific session, “The Black Carbon Challenge: Connecting Air Pollution, Energy and Health”, co-organised by the WHO, the International Society for Environmental Epidemiology (ISEE) and the Wellcome Trust, leading global researchers gave a preview of the new WHO scientific review underway.
Expected to be published in full by the second quarter of 2027, this comprehensive assessment is expected to reshape how governments treat "super pollutants" within their national climate plans.
As the parallel tracks at COP31 placed emphasis on super-pollutant strategies to slow down global warming, scientists underscored why black carbon — a potent short-lived climate pollutant and a major toxic component of fine particulate matter, PM2.5 — represents an important intersection between public health and climate action.
Unlike carbon dioxide (CO2), which lingers in the atmosphere for centuries, black carbon stays aloft for only days to weeks while trapping significantly more warming than CO2. Cutting it delivers immediate co-benefits, slowing near-term regional warming while rapidly improving human health.
Diarmid Campbell-Lendrum, head of WHO’s unit for climate change, air quality, energy and health, explained why an update to the organisation’s 2012 black carbon review is critical now. While the 2012 assessment established solid links between black carbon and heart and lung diseases, over a decade of new science has expanded our understanding.
Bringing together 25 international experts and trainees across three academic institutions — with methodology vetted by 10 external specialists — the WHO team screened nearly 8,000 scientific records across both outdoor (ambient) and indoor (household) environments.
The preliminary findings, currently undergoing peer-review and final analysis ahead of their 2027 release, paint a far more granular and alarming picture of risk across the entire human life course.
Beyond cardio-pulmonary illness, researchers have identified adverse links between short- and long-term black carbon exposure and neurological health, metabolic disorders and complications in pregnancy and perinatal outcomes.
Part of what makes black carbon so dangerous is its unique physical chemistry. As Ebba Malmqvist of Lund University, Sweden pointed out, roughly 70 per cent of black carbon emissions originate from transport, followed by biomass burning, forest fires, residential cooking and crop residue burning.
Because toxic chemical compounds adhere directly to the surface of soot particles, black carbon acts as a concentrated carrier of toxicity deep into the human body. Even though it makes up a relatively small fraction of total PM2.5 mass, experts cautioned that black carbon carries an eight to 10 times higher health risk per unit than undifferentiated particulate matter.
Because toxic chemical compounds adhere directly to the surface of soot particles, black carbon acts as a concentrated carrier of toxicity deep into the human body. Even though it makes up a relatively small fraction of total PM2.5 mass, experts cautioned that black carbon carries an eight to 10 times higher health risk per unit than undifferentiated particulate matter.
Yet this high toxicity also presents policy opportunity. Zorana Jovanovic Andersen of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark emphasised that because black carbon clears from the atmosphere quickly, aggressively targeting its primary combustion sources leads to a rapid reversal of clinical symptoms alongside a reduction in near-term warming.
Because black carbon clears from the atmosphere quickly, aggressively targeting its primary combustion sources leads to a rapid reversal of clinical symptoms alongside a reduction in near-term warming.
Real-world evidence of this turnaround was highlighted by Wei Huang of Peking University, China who shared more than a decade of longitudinal monitoring data from Beijing spanning 2012 to 2025.
Through three successive, multi-phase national clean air action plans, Beijing reduced its average ambient black carbon concentrations by more than 80 per cent — dropping from 3.88 micrograms per cubic metre during 2013-2016 down to 0.71 micrograms per cubic metre after 2023 — while virtually flattening severe winter pollution spikes.
To replicate such success globally, scientists stressed that countries must strengthen their scientific preparedness. Guided by the WHO’s 2021 Global Air Quality Guidelines, experts urged governments to systematically assess black carbon alongside standard air quality monitoring, build robust emissions inventories and establish early warning and source-assessment systems.
At the same time, mitigation strategies must be cost-effective and address the Global South imperatives line micro-, small- and medium-enterprises (MSMEs), residential cooking and agricultural burning through circular economy approaches and international cooperation.
The researchers warned that science alone will not move the needle without stronger policy mandates and better storytelling. Stefan Åström, co-chair of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Air Convention’s Task Force noted that while international frameworks increasingly require countries to track black carbon inventories, actual emission reductions remain voluntary that will require clear pathways.
COP31 and upcoming revisions to countries’ nationally determined contributions (NDCs) are a window of opportunity to embed binding black carbon targets into national climate roadmaps, backed by integrated modelling and economic assessments that quantify avoided healthcare costs and black carbon-attributable deaths.
Ultimately, bridging the gap between complex atmospheric science and implementation requires a multi-sector approach. The medical and public health communities must step forward as trusted storytellers, educating healthcare professionals, engaging the public and working alongside energy and transport planners.
Co-creating knowledge, sharing knowledge and framing black carbon reduction roadmap can catalyse investment in healthier population, cleaner cities and a cooler planet.