Daily Court Digest: Major environment orders (November 4, 2026)

While permitting the bursting of firecrackers, the Supreme Court (SC) restricted their use to 6-7 am and 8-10 pm on November 7-8, 2026, in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Firecrackers must not be burst within a 300-metre radius of hospitals, nursing homes, primary and district health centres, old-age homes, educational institutions and notified silence zones. These areas must be designated as ‘no-cracker zones’, marked on the ground and publicised, said the October 29, 2026 order.

Manufacturers with valid green-cracker certification from CSIR-National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) were permitted to manufacture only approved green crackers listed on the CSIR-NEERI website between November 2 and 6, 2026.

The court prohibited the manufacture and sale of joined firecrackers (ladis) and garlands, as well as crackers containing barium or those not approved by CSIR-NEERI as green crackers.

Every box of green crackers must carry a product- and batch-specific QR code displaying the manufacturer's details, NEERI registration, PESO or district magistrate licence, formulation and test certificate. QR codes must be non-transferable, and their sale will be treated as a violation warranting cancellation of registration or licence.

Cancelled licences of traders may be temporarily restored from November 4 to 6, 2026, to facilitate the sale of approved green crackers purchased from certified manufacturers. Any violation will result in immediate cancellation and a prohibition on further sales during the remaining period.

The Supreme Court also directed authorities to require all firecracker manufacturers and traders in Delhi-NCR to furnish monetary security deposits, which will be forfeited if they violate the court's directions or applicable regulations.

District Collectors or Commissioners, in consultation with the respective District Superintendents of Police, must identify designated locations for selling green crackers across the NCR. Sales outside these locations, including through online platforms, are strictly prohibited.

Patrolling teams must be constituted to monitor sales at the designated locations.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), in consultation with State Pollution Control Boards and regional officers across the NCR, must monitor air quality index (AQI) readings and prepare three reports: a pre-Diwali report covering November 2–6, a Diwali report covering November 7–8 and a post-Diwali report covering November 9–30, 2026.

Samples of sand and water must also be collected for comparative analysis. Non-functional AQI monitoring stations must be inspected and any defects rectified immediately.

‘All possible endeavours shall be made for effective monitoring of AQI levels,’ the Supreme Court reiterated.

After the festival, authorities must ensure the removal, management and disposal of solid waste. Measures such as water sprinkling must also be undertaken in the most polluted areas.

The bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale also suggested involving members of the Bar, prominent personalities, celebrities and sportspersons in voluntary public-awareness campaigns.

‘Such participation can play a significant role in encouraging citizens to celebrate the upcoming festivals in a safe, responsible, and environmentally conscious manner, without causing harm to public health, or aggravating the already precarious air quality,’ the court said.