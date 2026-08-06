Decoding CAFE-III norms for cars: How technical loopholes weaken the norms and slow down zero-emission transition

The starting point for this curve is a baseline constant—the core efficiency target expected at that market average weight. Connecting it all is the slope parameter, which dictates how steeply allowable emissions rise alongside vehicle weight. A steeper slope forces heavy vehicles to make aggressive efficiency gains, whereas a flatter slope softens targets for lighter, mass-market cars. Together, these tailored parameters ensure automakers face proportional standards designed around the specific mix of vehicles they build.

Behind these technical formulas that set vehicle emission targets, subtle mathematical changes quietly reshaped the rules of the game between the drafts. Originally, the September 2025 proposal applied a steep, uniform slope to determine allowable carbon emissions based on a vehicle’s weight. By July 2026, regulators subtly flattened this curve to a much lower stepped range while simultaneously raising the baseline constant. On paper, it looks like a minor technical tweak, but in reality, a flatter slope acts as a soft cushion for lighter, high-volume cars by granting them substantially more lenient emission hurdles.

Conversely, regulators also stepped in to reverse two major flaws from earlier drafts. The industry reference weight parameter was raised from an understated 1,170 kg in September 2025 to a more realistic 1,229 kg in July 2026, creating a stricter baseline for lighter fleets. By increasing the industry reference weight, regulators set a baseline that reflects how heavy cars actually are today. Because the benchmark is now heavier, automakers that build lighter cars can no longer rely on an artificially low baseline to pass inspection easily—they face a stricter, more realistic requirement to improve engine efficiency.

India continues to measure compliance against the outdated Modified Indian Drive Cycle (MIDC), which creates a notorious gap between laboratory performance and real-world emissions. While the July 2026 notification introduced mandatory dual reporting under both MIDC and the global World Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), it failed to notify a firm date or conversion factor for moving actual compliance to WLTP. Automakers are thus required to report on two cycles. They might be held accountable only to the weaker one.

Discounts from super-credits and off-cycle credits dilute EV mandates

To strengthen the regulatory incentive for clean vehicles, standards often rely on volume derogation factors—commonly known as super-credits—which allow automakers to multiply the sales count of low-emission models when calculating overall fleet compliance.

On one front, the July 2026 draft took a step forward by modestly trimming paper allowances for established, commercialised technologies. Credits for strong hybrids were reduced from 2.0 to 1.6, while flex-fuel vehicle credits were cut from 1.5 to 1.1. Similarly, the new draft eliminated the controversial “small-car relaxation”—an arbitrary carve-out from the September 2025 draft that had handed compact petrol vehicles under 909 kg a free 9 gCO₂/km discount without demanding any actual technological upgrades.

Yet, the broader framework leaves substantial loopholes unaddressed. Super-credits for zero- and near-zero-emission vehicles were left untouched, retaining high static multipliers across the entire 2027–32 cycle—3.0 for battery electric and range-extended electric vehicles, and 2.5 for plug-in hybrids. While major global markets like Europe and China progressively phase down super-credits as technology matures and battery costs fall, India’s static multipliers allow automakers to meet targets through paper arithmetic rather than scaling up real EV sales on the road.

Compounding these loopholes, the July 2026 draft further expanded off-cycle technology credits to cover routine, mainstream features like tire-pressure monitoring, LED lighting, advanced glazing, and high-efficiency air conditioning up to a generous cap of 9.0 gCO₂/km. Because many of these features are already standard equipment or have their energy gains partially captured during standard laboratory tests, handing out flat deductions creates a serious risk of double-counting. By rewarding automakers with substantial paper discounts for basic engineering alongside super-credits, the draft regulation ultimately risks diluting real-world zero-emission progress by allowing automakers to meet strict climate standards through routine features rather than genuine fleet electrification

Carbon Neutrality Factors (CNF): How biofuel discounts shield combustion fleets

By keeping Carbon Neutrality Factors (CNF) completely intact between the September 2025 and July 2026 drafts, regulators preserved one of the single largest paper loopholes in the standard. These factors grant sweeping tailpipe discounts—8 per cent for E20–E30 petrol, 22.3 per cent for flex-fuel ethanol vehicles, and 5 per cent for compressed natural gas—under the optimistic assumption that upstream biofuels offset driving emissions. However, handing a massive 22.3 per cent discount to flex-fuel cars ignores real-world behaviour, assuming drivers always fill up with high-blend ethanol even when the fuel is unavailable and standard petrol is used instead. Crucially, because these biofuel discounts stack directly on top of static volume super-credits, they compound the loophole. By rewarding legacy combustion engines with generous allowances for alternative fuels, CNFs undermine the incentive to invest in zero-emission technologies, allowing traditional petrol and gas vehicles to pass strict climate targets.

Credit trading vs. the BEE buyout: A state-sanctioned “Pay-to-Pollute” shortcut

While the July 2026 draft took a step forward by introducing a formal market-based trading system—complete with compliance passbooks, multi-year carry-forwards, and peer-to-peer credit pooling to reward progressive automakers—its potential is undermined by a state-run buyout option.