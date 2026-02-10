Delhi burns its waste openly, chokes itself more

Delhi generates approximately 11,000 to over 14,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily. A lot of that waste is often disposed of by incineration, that too in the open.

While the practice is prohibited, illegal garbage burning in the national capital is common. In 2024, Delhi Fire Services recorded 4,933 incidents of garbage/rubbish burning up to December 12, an increase from 3,511 in 2023.