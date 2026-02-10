Air

Delhi burns its waste openly, chokes itself more

Open burning of waste exacerbates the pollution in the national capital during winters
Delhi burns its waste openly, chokes itself more
Open burning of waste happens in Delhi despite against the law.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Published on
Listen to this article

Delhi generates approximately 11,000 to over 14,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) daily. A lot of that waste is often disposed of by incineration, that too in the open.

While the practice is prohibited, illegal garbage burning in the national capital is common. In 2024, Delhi Fire Services recorded 4,933 incidents of garbage/rubbish burning up to December 12, an increase from 3,511 in 2023.

Delhi burns its waste openly, chokes itself more
This practice exacerbates the pollution problems of the national capital, especially during winters.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Open burning releases toxic fumes and particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), exacerbating Delhi's winter air quality crisis. It is a significant local source of pollution.

Delhi burns its waste openly, chokes itself more
Delhi must clean up its act at home, if it is to clear its air.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Instead of always pinning the blame on sources outside its boundaries, the national capital can do better and clean up its act at home.

Delhi
Air Pollution
national capital region
waste burning

Related Photo

No stories found.
Down To Earth
www.downtoearth.org.in