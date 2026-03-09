Delhi cocks a snook

Authorities in the national capital work a lot to prevent vehicles from contributing to its polluted air.
Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are banned.
Under GRAP-IV, non-BS VI vehicles from outside Delhi are banned, and fuel is denied to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate.
But as can be seen in these photos, vehicle owners in Delhi do not care about pollution. The exhaust fumes seen in these photographs highlight enforcement gaps in vehicle emission norms despite existing pollution-control measures.