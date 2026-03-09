Air

Delhi cocks a snook

There still are enforcement gaps in vehicle emission norms despite existing pollution-control measures
Authorities in Delhi do a lot to control pollution.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
Authorities in the national capital work a lot to prevent vehicles from contributing to its polluted air.

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years are banned.

They have banned old vehicles being used in the city, besides banning the entry of vehicles from outside into the city.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Under GRAP-IV, non-BS VI vehicles from outside Delhi are banned, and fuel is denied to vehicles lacking a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate. 

Still, as these photos show, there are gaps in the implementation and enforcement of these rules. Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

But as can be seen in these photos, vehicle owners in Delhi do not care about pollution. The exhaust fumes seen in these photographs highlight enforcement gaps in vehicle emission norms despite existing pollution-control measures.

