Delhi conducts cloud seeding experiment for lowering air pollution

The national capital on October 28 conducted cloud seeding in a bid to tackle elevated levels of air pollution.
An aircraft from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur sprinkled special salt-based and silver iodide flares designed to trigger rain. The exercise was slated to take place at 12:30 pm but was delayed due to low visibility.
The exercise follows Delhi’s air quality dipping to poor and very poor levels the day after Diwali. Many Delhites continued to burst firecrackers till midnight on Diwali. This, despite the Supreme Court ordering only green crackers for a limited time on that day.
Delhi’s air quality index on October 28 was 305, categorised as ‘Very Poor’.