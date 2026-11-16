This was Delhi just a few days ago.

This Diwali, November 8, 2026, a large part of Delhi’s official air quality record went missing.

Now, the missing data from Diwali night is finally out—and it is horrifying. At one station, fine particulate pollution reached 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre, which is more than 60 times the national 24-hour standard of 60.

According to an analysis by think tank Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), the number of Delhi’s 59 monitoring stations with missing data rose sharply through the night.

At 7 pm, only one station was failing to report. By 11 pm, that figure had risen to 23. By 1 am on November 9, 36 stations were offline, meaning only 23 of the 59 were sending readings. Between midnight and 2 am—during peak smog hours—more than 20 stations were not reporting. Peak levels were recorded in the early hours of November 9.

At around 8 pm on November 9, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) released the missing hourly readings.

Mundka recorded 3,744 micrograms per cubic metre at 2 am, with both PM2.5 and PM10 readings coming close to 4,000. JNU recorded 3,023 at 4 am, while NSUT’s West Campus recorded 3,008 at 5 am. In total, 11 DPCC stations crossed the 2,000 mark.

These figures represent the actual concentration of PM2.5 in the air. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is a separate measure: a rating that classifies air as ‘poor’, ‘very poor’, or ‘severe’.

According to real-time data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s AQI stood at 370 at 9 pm on Diwali night and reached 373 by 11 pm, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. PM2.5, which can penetrate deep into the lungs, was the dominant pollutant.

At around 10 pm, CPCB data showed 20 stations recording ‘severe’ air, with an AQI above 400. Sonia Vihar hit 463 and Jahangirpuri reached 450, while another 33 stations were ‘very poor’ and six were ‘poor’. At 3 am, Delhi’s real-time AQI was 367. Among 285 cities monitored nationally, Delhi ranked as the fourth most polluted at 11 pm.

This is not a one-year story.

An analysis of AQI data for Delhi and five neighbouring NCR cities from 2017 to 2025 shows that average AQI rose on the day after Diwali in eight of those nine years, with 2022 being the sole exception.

Some of the sharpest spikes occurred when Diwali fell in November. In 2018, the average AQI climbed from around 269 to 416. In 2021, it rose from 387 to roughly 469. In 2023, it jumped by about 88 per cent, from 187 to 352, while Delhi’s own AQI surged from 218 to 358. In 2025, when Diwali fell in October, the average increased from 291 to 319.

All of this has unfolded despite a decade of Supreme Court restrictions.

Since 2016, the court has oscillated between outright bans, restrictions, and limited permissions on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR. In November 2016, it suspended wholesale and retail firecracker sales licences. In October 2018, it restricted Diwali firecracker use to between 8 pm and 10 pm. Through 2024 and early 2025, it moved towards year-round bans, before allowing certified green firecrackers for limited periods on a trial basis in October 2025.

This year, on October 29, the court permitted green firecrackers from 6 am to 7 am and from 8 pm to 10 pm on November 7 and 8, prohibiting their use within 300 metres of hospitals, healthcare centres, care homes, and notified silence zones.

The firecrackers clearly left their mark. According to models from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), firecracker emissions accounted for more than 80 per cent of Delhi’s pollution load on November 9 —the day after Diwali. IITM’s Decision Support System also found that stubble burning was not a major contributor that day. Even on Tuesday, between 1 am and 9 am, firecrackers still accounted for 29.9 per cent of Delhi’s pollution.

However, firecrackers are not the only factor.

Delhi’s air quality early warning system had forecast severe pollution from November 9, citing unfavourable weather, vehicle emissions, firecrackers, and stubble burning in neighbouring states. Low wind speeds and poor ventilation trap pollutants close to the ground. Transport was projected to contribute around 19 per cent of Delhi’s pollution on November 8, and stubble burning roughly 3.5 per cent.

Stubble burning also spiked this Diwali. Punjab recorded 1,152 active farm fire events on 8 November alone—the highest single-day count of the current season. For this year, the early warning system estimated stubble burning’s share at around 3.5 per cent on November 8 and roughly 2.99 per cent on November 9, though the exact impact of this year’s spike in Punjab’s farm fires on Delhi’s air remains unclear.