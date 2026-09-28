Delhi targets 2,354 industries with tighter emission norms, APCD and OCEMS enforcement

Delhi’s 2026 winter air pollution strategy is putting greater emphasis on industrial emissions, with 2,354 targeted industries required to install and connect online continuous emission monitoring systems (OCEMS), while industries that need additional controls are being pushed to install or retrofit air pollution control devices (APCDs) -- reduce particulate matter and other pollutants in industrial emissions, according to senior government officials.

The approach also introduces tighter particulate matter norms, expanded real time monitoring and closure of units that fail to comply.

The strategy was presented on September 28 by the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) as part of its Winter Action Plan for 2026-27 (September-February). Industrial pollution remains an important contributor to overall air quality, especially particulate matter emissions from industrial processes and fuel burning, says one of the officials.

Research by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water says industrial activities account for 21-38 per cent of India’s air pollution. According to a Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) report, India’s Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises alone account for an estimated 70 per cent of the total industrial pollution load

Industrial emissions targeted through monitoring and control

The government’s industrial strategy is based on two linked interventions: first, measuring emissions from identified industries through OCEMS and, second, controlling those emissions through APCDs.

An analysis conducted before through the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur identified 17 highly polluting industries, along with large and medium red category air quality industries and three specific sectors: textiles, food processing and metals. The government said concentrating enforcement and emission control measures on these categories could have a significant impact on industrial pollution.

Last year onwards, the state and central government started focusing on installing the online continuous emission monitoring systems in this group of industries. The sensor-based systems transmit emission data to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) server, making it visible to CPCB, State Pollution Control Boards and Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), as well as the industries themselves.