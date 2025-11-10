Delhi witnesses public protest over worsening air pollution

Hundreds of residents gathered at India Gate in New Delhi on November 9, 2025 to demand urgent government action against the capital’s worsening air pollution.

According to the BBC, the protest saw close to 400 people, including children, university students, journalists and environmental activists, holding banners that read “Right to live, not just survive” and “Life in Delhi: Take birth, breathe, die.” Many wore gas masks as a symbolic gesture.

Police detained around 80 demonstrators for assembling without permission at the high-security landmark. “India Gate is not a protest site. It is a high-security area,” senior Delhi Police officer Devesh Mahla told reporters, BBC reported, adding that all detainees were later released.